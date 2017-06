(VIDEO) IVANA PONOVO LETI: Španovićka se sprema za nastavak Dijamantske lige

After almost 4 weeks since injury I fly again. I respect my body and mind and I am patient. It is not easy because it is competition period and I want to jump so badly. Luckily, I feel no pain, have no fear during training sessions and I'll be back in no time. Next stop @diamondleagueathletics Lausanne July 6th. ????????????????

