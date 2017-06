ALISON ZAPALILA DRUŠTVENE MREŽE: Muškarci luduju za ovom seksi atletičarkom, a za sve je kriva jedna fotka

Did you know that by the age of 14 girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys? We have lows and highs--probably more disappointment than success--but it's all about how we overcome and move forward to ultimately improve! This is an example of a recent mishap, i.e., pole break, resulting in a broken finger and a few weeks away from pole vaulting. This has me sidelined for a bit, but I will be back even stronger. Let's inspire the next generation of girls to redefine what it means to be powerful! #GirlsAre http://bit.ly/1QxYkKa

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on May 19, 2017 at 10:37am PDT