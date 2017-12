(FOTO) PREŠAO SI U POTPUNU SLOBODU: Tajči ispunila suprugu POSLEDNJU ŽELJU i OPROSTILA se od njega POTRESNOM porukom

Today is one month since Matthew’s transition into complete freedom... he loved the ocean and wanted to end up there. I gave his favorite shirt to my sister to take it to the beach in an honor of his wish. She had a beautiful little ceremony that involved much laughter - just like Matthew would have it!!! Thank you @sanyamateyas (and Larissa and Marvin!!) #Repost @sanyamateyas ・・・ A film can, a jar of whiskey, favorite shirt, laughter, tears... Matthew, we miss you so much! Swim with sharks, my brother! @fantomphox @tajcicameron (film can provided by Marvin)

