(FOTO) TAKO TO RADI PRVA DAMA AMERIKE: Melanija Tramp zasenila sve u retro haljini koja je odmah rasprodata!

Melania Trump joined her husband and son yesterday evening departing from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey for the trip back to the nation's capital. Trump wore a midi-length Delpozo frock in a palette of white and yellow, that originally retailed for $2,300 and has since sold out. It's not the first time she has sported a dress by the Spanish label–she wore one earlier this summer while in Poland ahead of the G20 summit —the voluminous tulip-like silhouette and tricky-to-pull-off length was certainly new for the First Lady who tends towards a more conventional line in her wardrobe and has made the traditional sheath one of her signatures. Melania Trump took a minimalist approach to accessorizing, with little more than a pair of flat-top tortoiseshell shades and taupe stilettos to finish the look.

