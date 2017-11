NAOMI KEMBEL GA JE ZVALA TATA, POMOGAO JOJ JE U NAJGOROJ SITUACIJI: Azedin je preminuo, a ono što su govorili jedno o drugom naježiće vas!

Extremely saddened to hear of @azzedinealaiaofficial's passing😭 He was truly one of the last real couturiers of our generation and a very special person in Naomi's life! My heart is broken. R.I.P. Papa!💔 #GENIUS #MASTER #neverforgotten

