IMA SAMO TRI GODINE I 150.000 PRATILACA: Zarađuje i do 500 dolara po postu, a evo kako!

And here she is “Palace MBD” (named by MBD herself 😂) I couldn’t find a cubby in Australia that came with a crystal chandelier OR a built in TV OR flooring OR a feature wall OR gable windows .... so hubby and I designed it & made it from scratch. . . It HAD to be fit for the queen 😂😂 . . Scroll through all the pics, see our stories & no we aren’t starting a cubby business 🙊😂 . . I’ll do another post tomorrow & tag everything inside.

A post shared by Millie-Belle Diamond (@milliebellediamond) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:47am PST