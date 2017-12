VIŠE NIJE ISFRUSTRIRANA ZBOG SVAKE KALORIJE: Ugojila se 25 kilograma i otkrila sreću

Major inspo came from @chooselifewarrior Who's page supported me through my recovery, and helps me stay strong daily, making sure I'm always thinking and checking my privilege. I've wanted to post this for awhile, but I'm always so weary. But, in basic aliss fashion DO WHAT SCARES YOU AND OWN IT. My before recovering from an eating disorder pictures aren't shocking, you can't see my ribs, I don't look skeletal - just unhappy. I'm aware that people can still see that before picture and tell me how much healthier I was, and probably think it's 'body goals' or 'inspo' but anorexia nervosa isn't goals, it isn't glamorous, it isn't something to aspire to. I had problems with my joints from lack of nutrients, heart palpitations, fainting spells and black outs. My skin was always cold and I was broken. I may have gotten fat, but I'm HAPPY. Never underestimate the importance of mental health.

