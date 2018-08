SMRT PLANINARA U POPLAVLJENOJ KLISURI: Osmoro nastradalo u pukotini dubokoj KILOMETAR, zbog jake kiše nisu imali šanse (FOTO)

ITALY FLASH FLOOD: Heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers Monday in the region of #Calabria, killing at least 8 people including 4 men & 4 women.12 other including a 10-year-old boy, were brought to safety in the #FlashFlood in the #Raganello #Gorge #BREAKING #NEWS #20A pic.twitter.com/lM5FU29ol1