LUKAŠENKO PODIGAO LOVCE MIG-29BM: Zbog BLOGERA prislili putnički avion Rajanera da prisilno sleti u Minsk!

‼️Belarus' regime has forced a passenger plane en route from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk in order to arrest our former colleague @pr0tez. Acc to state media MiG-29 was used to intercept the plane and land it in Minsk. Roman is arrested, he now faces a death penalty. https://t.co/YXtIGIZPhj pic.twitter.com/Mdh01cTXT5