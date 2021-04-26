DODELA OSKARA UŽIVO IZ MINUTA U MINUT: AIDA ostala bez NAGRADE, reditelj posvetio nagradu preminuloj ĆERKI! (VIDEO)

Dodela filmskih nagrada Oskar je 93. po redu i malo drugačija u odnosu na ranije manifestacije.

Za početak, samo 170 filmskih stvaralaca je prisutno na Junion stanici gde se poštuju sve mere, a ovo je spisak nekih od kategorija koji ima 24.

Bosanskohercegovači film Qou vadis, Aida je ostao bez zlatne statue, dobitnik je danski film Another round (Još jedna runda). Režiser je Oskar posvetio tragično preminuloj ćerki.

Najbolji film The Trial of the Chicago 7 The Father Minari Nomadland Mank Promising Young Woman Judas And The Black Messiah Sound of Metal

Najbolji glumac

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Najbolja glumica Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of A Woman

Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Olivia Colman – The Father

Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari

Najbolja režija

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher- Mank

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Najbolja sporedna muška uloga

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah - pobednik

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – The Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Najbolji originalan scenario

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman - pobednik

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Najbolji adaptirani scenario

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father - pobednik

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Animirani film

Soul Wolfwalkers

Over The Moon

Onward

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Najbolji dokumentarac

Time Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus

Teacher

Collective

Najbolji strani film

Another Round - pobednik

Better Days

Quo Vadis Aida?

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Collective

Montaža

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Fotografija

Mank Nomadland

News of The World

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Judas and The Black Messiah

Originalna muzika

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Soul

Minari

News of the World

Kratki dokumentarni film

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger

Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Najbolja pesma

Io Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead Speak Now – One Night In Miami Fight For You – Judas and The Black Messiah Hear My Voice – The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Animirani kratki film Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Opera Yes-People

Gledajte UŽIVO:

