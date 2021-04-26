DODELA OSKARA UŽIVO IZ MINUTA U MINUT: AIDA ostala bez NAGRADE, reditelj posvetio nagradu preminuloj ĆERKI! (VIDEO)

Dodela filmskih nagrada Oskar je 93. po redu i malo drugačija u odnosu na ranije manifestacije.
Za početak, samo 170 filmskih stvaralaca je prisutno na Junion stanici gde se poštuju sve mere, a ovo je spisak nekih od kategorija koji ima 24.
Bosanskohercegovači film Qou vadis, Aida je ostao bez zlatne statue, dobitnik je danski film Another round (Još jedna runda). Režiser je Oskar posvetio tragično preminuloj ćerki.
Najbolji film The Trial of the Chicago 7 The Father Minari Nomadland Mank Promising Young Woman Judas And The Black Messiah Sound of Metal
Najbolji glumac
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Najbolja glumica Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of A Woman
Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Olivia Colman – The Father
Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari
Najbolja režija
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher- Mank
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Najbolja sporedna muška uloga
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah - pobednik
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – The Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah
Najbolji originalan scenario
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman - pobednik
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Najbolji adaptirani scenario
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father - pobednik
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Animirani film
Soul Wolfwalkers
Over The Moon
Onward
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Najbolji dokumentarac
Time Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus
Teacher
Collective
Najbolji strani film
Another Round - pobednik
Better Days
Quo Vadis Aida?
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Collective
Montaža
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Fotografija
Mank Nomadland
News of The World
The Trial of The Chicago 7
Judas and The Black Messiah
Originalna muzika
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Soul
Minari
News of the World
Kratki dokumentarni film
Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger
Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Najbolja pesma
Io Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead Speak Now – One Night In Miami Fight For You – Judas and The Black Messiah Hear My Voice – The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Animirani kratki film Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Opera Yes-People
