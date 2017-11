DALEKI I STRANI ISTOK: Ovo je 10 najbizarnijih navika Kineza

I had heard of, #butt have not yet scene a child wearing a pair of #kaidangku or #openseatpants. Until today. Just another day in #Shanghai #China... #MAPYOTM #opencrotchpants #kiltsforalltheland #lifeinSH

A post shared by Michelle & Paul 📍Cleveland (@cle2spr) on Jul 17, 2016 at 3:03am PDT