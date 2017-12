Day 337/365: The International Space Station transits tonight’s supermoon! — At 11:50:40 P.M. this evening, the International Space Station crossed the full moon for a mere 0.57 seconds, as seen from a precise location near Port Canaveral. This is a stacked image of all the frames I captured, showing the entire transit. As the station was only about 260 miles above Earth, this is the “best” transit I’ve shot in terms of the station’s apparent size in relation to the moon. The information that made this shot possible was acquired from transit-finder.com. Each frame: 1/3200, f/7.1, ISO 640 with a Nikon D500 and Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6 lens. The frames were edited in Lightroom and were stacked in Photoshop. I also had the pleasure of shooting with my good friends @marcuscote_photo, @mseeley20, and @surfjunkiejustin, and we all ended up with great images. Look for theirs in the near future; I was the only one rushing to get my image up before midnight.

