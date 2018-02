(VIDEO) TRANSRODNI DEČAK POBEDNIK TAKMIČENJA ZA DEVOJČICE: Amerika zviždi šampionu

Last year, Mack Beggs, a transgender male, survived a media frenzy to become the 110-pound girls state champion.



This year, he is 32-0 and will look to finish his high school career by defending his title.



