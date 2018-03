(VIDEO, FOTO) UNAKAZIO LICE, SLOMIO REBRO, ALI IZDRŽAO DO KRAJA! Britanski biciklista preživeo pakao u Toskani!

Luck's just not on my side at the moment. Had a bit of a tumble yesterday in Tirreno-Adriatico. Landed on my face (as you can see), bit bashed up and broken a rib. Did get up and finished the stage, but unfortunately I was declared out of the time-limit, so back home. Thanks for everyone's well-wishes and good luck to my @teamdidata teammates.

