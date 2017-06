(FOTO) ANA NIKOLIĆ OSTALA BEZ SNAJKE: Pevačicin brat smuvao Viktorijinog anđela!

I want no ordinary love. I want a fucking storm. I want sleepless nights and endless conversations at 4am. I want passion, I want madness. I want someone who’s able to make my whole body shiver from a distance and also pull me close to make sense of all my bones. ????

