SVI JOJ SE SMEJU, ALI ONA JE UPORNA: Kebina ćerka iskrivila more i plažu, ali i dalje ne odustaje od fotošopa!

#roxyswimwear great to shoot with @m.ordeshook , though it was a day to shoot and leave (no swim no surf), I was barely breathing in this pic 😂🐷 lol. 😞 #shooting #swimwearshoot #americanapparel

A post shared by Natasha Key (@natashakeymusic) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:07am PST