SVE ZBOG MOJE BOJE KOŽE: Pevačica čija je mama Srpkinja, a tata Indijac postala je senzacija u Britaniji, a imala je teško detinjstvo!

i'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda 🍔🍟🥤. (pree my fingers LoOoL)

A post shared by RIKA ॐ (@rikaldn) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:34am PST