(FOTO) USIJAO SE INSTAGRAM: Poznata manekenka na udaru kritika zbog OVE objave! Svi su besni!

LINK IN BIO 🙋🏻 I’m back to my original weight and shape in 10 days! I swapped from my energy and maintenance shakes to the fat loss ones the past 7 days so a huge thank you to herbalife...this is one of the main reasons me and @gazgshore have decided to team up with them (don’t want him having a dad bod) 😜 I gained a total of 28lbs which was a good amount of weight for me and Chester who was 6lbs2. You all had so many questions about the shakes I posted and had throughout my pregnancy so I’ve decided to start sharing my journey with you alongside my healthy meals and snacks! THIS IS NOT A SHAKE ONLY DIET. I specifically had shakes for the nutrients and energy they gave me and of course the fat loss ones because who doesn’t want to get back to their original shape after pregnancy?! 🙋🏻 I still stuck to a balanced diet and ate 3 meals throughout the day from @prepfooduk 😋 follow the link in my bio to see all of the programmes including the fat loss one I’ve just done myself 🙌🏼 SAFE WHILST BREASTFEEDING 😍

A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Jan 25, 2018 at 11:21am PST