(FOTO) KAKO DA ZARADITE NOVAC NA INSTAGRAMU: Šta se nikako ne radi, a bez čega se ne može!

Enjoying a relaxed pampering moment. Nourishing my skin with @laprairie #SkinCaviar Absolute Filler and having a true me time. What is better than that? Skin Caviar is available at Harrods #laprairieuk #ad #theartofcaviar

A post shared by Tamara Kalinic (@tamara) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:33am PDT