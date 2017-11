(FOTO) EMI SE PADOBRAN NIJE OTVORIO: Ostala je nepokretna, a evo kroz koji pakao je prolazila dok nije ponovo prohodala!

PART 1 - Why are we going straight down? The ground is getting closer and the parachute is below me. I know nothing about skydiving but I know this isn't right. We're falling so fast and the ground is right there. He's not answering me. I don't know what to do. Why isn't the parachute above us? Holy shit. I'm about to die. I'm actually going to die. I wonder what being dead feels like. The ground is right there. This is the last thing I'll ever see. I wonder if I'll even know I'm dead. Why won't he answer me? I wonder if they know I love them. 3, 2, 1. Here it is. #tobecontinued

A post shared by EMMA CAREY (@em_carey) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:06am PST