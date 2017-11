MISLITE DA SU OVE TAČKE OKO OČIJU BUBULJICE? Istina je potpuno drugačija i evo zašto ne smete nikako da ih dirate!

Have you seen spots like this under the skin? They look like white heads but are in fact Milia, trapped Keratin. Electrolysis and chemical peels are an excellent way to clear them @193whitecross @londonprofessionalaesthetics #milia #spotremoval #bebodyconfident #london

A post shared by 193 Whitecross Street (@193whitecross) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:24am PDT