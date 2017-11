(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) ZBOG GREŠKE LEKARA, O OVOJ LEPOTICI PRIČA CEO SVET: 10 godina su je pogrešno lečili!

Finally out of surgery 🙌🏽 2 major operations within 6 days of each other really takes it out of you. Thank you for all your kind messages during this awful time, From being sent home from hospital misdiagnosed with a sickness bug to being rushed back in to have my appendix removed resulting in blood poisoning that spread all over my tummy poisoning other organs. The past 8 days have been hell but my family have been my rock and have not left my side ❤️ I am so excited to to be able to drink anything other than water and finally to eat again!Time for me to rest and get stronger ready to go home in a few more days, oh my god I am so excited to be able to drink a cup of tea 😍🙌🏽It's your time in need which makes you realise whose real. 💯 X

