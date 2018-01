NAJSOČNIJA PIJANA POSLASTICA OVE ZIME OBARA S NOGU! Za čarobno ukusan recept koji opija sva čula treba vam 3 sastojka

Red Wine Hot Chocolate. Yes, you heard us right! It seems like everyone's talking about it, so we had to give it a try with our very own Oxford Landing Shiraz #redwinehotchocolate #oxfordlanding #hotchocolate #wine #shiraz #bonfirenight ​

A post shared by Oxford Landing Estates (@oxfordlanding) on Nov 5, 2016 at 9:14am PDT