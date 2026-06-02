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Organised by the Embassy of Ukraine in Serbia and the Centre for the Development of Democracy through Culture, an exhibition of decorated Easter eggs has opened at the Cultural Centre of Novi Sad. The traditional decoration of Ukrainian Easter eggs, known as “pysanka”, has been included by UNESCO on the list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

The exhibition “The Pysanka That Unites”, after Belgrade, has also arrived in Novi Sad and will be available to visitors at the Cultural Centre until Saturday. As stated, it is of particular importance for Ukrainians in Serbia, but also for Rusyns, bearing in mind the similarity of the tradition of egg decoration.

The exhibition was opened by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia, Oleksandr Litvinenko, and a representative of the City of Novi Sad.

“The aim is to bring this tradition closer to the citizens of Novi Sad and the city’s visitors, as well as to members of the Ukrainian and Rusyn communities in Vojvodina, while also reminding them that this is a cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO as well,” Litvinenko said.

Aleksandar Petrović, Assistant to the Mayor of Novi Sad, points out that the decorated eggs arrived from several regions of Ukraine.

“Eggs from several Ukrainian regions are presented, including the central Kyiv region, as well as the areas of Mariupol and Odesa,” Aleksandar Petrović, Assistant to the Mayor, told Kurir Television.

The organization of this exhibition, after Belgrade and its arrival in Novi Sad, forms part of the marking of more than three decades of diplomatic relations, established on 15 April 1994.

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