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In an interview for EUpravo Zato, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia, Oleksandr Litvinenko, spoke about Russian aggression, European integration and Europe’s new geopolitical reality.

Ukraine and Serbia have a great deal of room to improve bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of the economy, transport and European integration, Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia Oleksandr Litvinenko said in a conversation with EUpravo Zato.

The interview comes after the recent visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Belgrade, during which several cooperation agreements were signed, which was assessed as an important message about the readiness of the two countries to deepen relations despite the complex geopolitical circumstances and the war in the territory of the country from which he comes.

Ambassador Litvinenko also spoke about the current level of relations between the two states, the consequences of Russian aggression, the role of the European Union, the prospects for enlargement, and what European integration means for the citizens of Ukraine and Serbia.

Enormous potential for the development of relations

Last week, Serbia hosted a delegation from Ukraine, and on that occasion several cooperation agreements were signed, sending an important signal about the readiness of both sides to deepen bilateral relations.

How do you assess the level of cooperation between Serbia and Ukraine, and where do you see the greatest potential for further strengthening cooperation?

“Unfortunately, relations between Ukraine and Serbia represent a very unusual situation.

“On the one hand, we have enormous potential for the development of those relations. On the other hand, our relations are still at quite a low level.”

Why?

“First of all, because of political reasons. Ukraine is being severely affected by the war and Russian aggression. You saw that this week the whole of Ukraine, and Kyiv in particular, suffered a major attack by Russian missiles and drones. In just one day, Russia used around a hundred missiles and six hundred drones against one city, against Kyiv. Intermediate-range ballistic missiles ‘Oreshnik’ were also used. These are enormous missiles with a range of around five thousand kilometers, which were used against the Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva. You know, in Serbia there is a place with a similar name. It was truly a terrible attack. Many people were killed. More than thirty people were injured, and at least two women were killed.

Foto: Kurir Televizija

“That is a very strong signal that Russia, unfortunately, does not want to stop this war. But to return to your question. The war is having a severe impact on Ukraine. Russia is very active in the Balkans. There are other obstacles as well. But in my opinion, we have a great deal of room for progress, and we should make use of it. First of all, there are excellent prospects for economic cooperation. The current trade exchange amounts to around 439 million dollars. That is very little for our two countries. Even when we sign a free trade agreement, we will have an excellent opportunity to increase that amount at least twofold.

“There are very good and interesting prospects in the field of transport as well. I am not speaking only about river transport. There is also air traffic, and even railways. I hope that Serbia and Hungary will eventually put that famous railway line into operation.”

European integration

Asked about the potential for strengthening cooperation between Serbia and Ukraine, from the economy and trade to infrastructure connectivity, Ambassador Litvinenko points out that the European Union represents a natural place for the two countries to move closer in that process.

As he states, both Serbia and Ukraine share European aspirations, which is why, in his words, “it is very natural for us to align our activities”. The conversation then opened the question of how the war in Ukraine has changed the very dynamics of European integration and whether Russian aggression has accelerated the enlargement process - not only for Ukraine, but also for the countries of the Western Balkans.

"Unfortunately, the war and Russian aggression have destroyed the old formula and the old approach, in which reforms and the economy came first. After the start of the war and the growing geopolitical competition, political, geopolitical and security issues have become much more important than they were ten or twelve years ago. In that context, the enlargement process is no longer merely the expansion of the legal, humanitarian and economic space of the European countries further towards the east and south. Today, it is a process of stabilizing and strengthening the security of the countries neighboring the European Union, but also of the European Union itself as a whole.”

Ukraine has carried out numerous reforms in a relatively short time. Which lessons from that process could be important for Serbia? What would you say to the Government of Serbia?

“I cannot give advice, because Serbia is a sovereign state with a very rich tradition of statehood. I can only share my experience. I would say that we must understand one thing. It is necessary to find a balance between value-based policy and a pragmatic approach. It should be understood that the first reason for European integration is the development of the country. But the second reason is necessity and the protection of the interests of the state. How to find that balance? It is possible, but it is an extremely difficult process that in fact never ends. You see that even countries that are already members of the European Union continue to wage those struggles.”

Dignity, freedom, and a firm order

After the conversation about reforms, European integration and the geopolitical challenges Ukraine has faced since the start of Russian aggression, the most important question remains how all these changes are reflected in the everyday lives of citizens.

Despite the war and security challenges, Ukraine has in recent years continued the process of reform and rapprochement with the European Union.

Do the citizens of Ukraine, even in such difficult circumstances, feel concrete changes thanks to that process?

“In my opinion, European integration means, above all, the dignity of people, the expansion of the space of freedom for every person, and the creation of a very firm order. Sometimes it seems that this order limits freedom, especially among Slavic peoples, but that is not true. It creates foundations that enable us to have a far more stable and stronger framework for life - a life that is more predictable and more understandable. I hope that, after all the obstacles, or better for me to use the word ‘adventures’, through which our countries have passed, we will nevertheless in the end become part of the European Union.

“In the end, we will become part of the space of freedom. We will become part of the space of human dignity. We will become part of the space of development.”