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The media outlets of WMG continue to confirm their strength on the Serbian market, with more than 85 thousand users more than the second-ranked media group, and over 190 thousand more than the third-ranked media group, according to June data from the official readership measurement of portals in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius.

WMG is convincingly in first place by number of page views. During June, visitors to our online editions viewed more than 130 million pages, which is 9% more than the second-ranked competitor and as much as 15% more than the third-ranked competitor. At the same time, users spent more than 2.2 million hours, or an incredible 247 years, on WMG portals, confirming the strength of content that attracts and retains the largest digital audience in Serbia every day.

Foto: WMG

WMG has held the leading position by number of page views continuously since April 2025, which means that for 15 months we have been the most read digital media group in Serbia.

Foto: WMG

Leading positions of WMG brands

We are the most read, with the most engaged and most loyal audience, and our media portfolio covers 71% of internet users in Serbia, who spend more than 38 minutes per month on average on our portals.

Foto: WMG

WMG continues to confirm its strength on the domestic digital market, achieving leading results in the most important content segments. The latest Gemius data show that our brands outperform the competition in the News, Women/Lifestyle and Business categories, while individual portals continue to set standards in their respective fields.

The Women/Lifestyle segment stands out in particular, where WMG records an advantage of more than 290 thousand users compared with the competition. At the same time, we also confirm our leading position in the News and Business categories, further strengthening the position of the strongest digital media group in the most important content verticals.

The strength of the WMG portfolio is led by brands that continued during June to confirm their leading positions in the most important content categories. Kurir remains the undisputed leader when it comes to news content, while Kurir Društvo ranks first among portals dedicated to social affairs topics. Dominance in the news segment is further confirmed by Kurir Hronika and Kurir Biznis, which record higher readership than their direct competitors. In the technology category, WMG holds the first two positions thanks to the portals Kurir TechVision and Mondo Smartlife, while, at the same time, Kurir Zdravlje continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading health portals in Serbia.

* WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Entertainment/Showbiz (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Entertainment/Showbiz (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline, ), WMG Business (Kurir Biznis, Smartlife, EUpravo Zato), Ringier Business (Blic Biznis)

KURIR BIZNIS: Business portal number 1 in Serbia

Gemius data from June show that Kurir Biznis is the first choice of people who follow information from the world of business. This confirms that this portal is a relevant destination for all those interested in entrepreneurship, personal finance, technology, real estate, the stock exchange, but also macroeconomic topics. Compared with Blic, Kurir Biznis has 68 thousand more users on a monthly basis, while in June Kurir Biznis achieved 31% more page views than Blic Biznis, that is, more than 2.1 million page views, which speaks in favour of the quality of the content that the portal brings every day.

1/3 Vidi galeriju Kurir Biznis Foto: WMG

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: First choice for information about health in Serbia

Gemius data from June show that Kurir Zdravlje is the first choice for all those looking for the latest information about health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. This portal is recognized as a key destination for all those who want quality advice and expert articles about current topics from healthcare. Compared with the competition, Kurir Zdravlje records 50% more visits than the second-ranked Telegraf eKlinika, which confirms its superiority and relevance. With content designed to meet the needs both of experts and of those who strive to improve their health, Kurir Zdravlje is your reliable source of information about all aspects of preserving health.

1/3 Vidi galeriju Kurir Zdravlje Foto: WMG

KURIR DRUŠTVO: First choice for the most important social affairs topics

When it comes to social affairs topics, Kurir Društvo achieved better results during June than Blic Društvo in the key Gemius metrics, confirming its leading position in this category.

Foto: WMG

During June, the audience viewed as many as 3.83 million pages on the content of Kurir Društvo, that is, more than 153 thousand pages more than on Blic Društvo. At the same time, users spent more than 81 thousand hours on the portal, which is as much as 21% more time compared with the competition.

Foto: WMG

KURIR POLITIKA: The most read destination for political content

When it comes to political topics, Kurir Politika during June records better results than Blic Politika by number of page views and number of visits, confirming the strong trust of the audience in the political content that Kurir brings every day.

Foto: WMG

During June, users viewed as many as over 3.8 million pages on Kurir Politika, which is almost 879 thousand more compared with Blic Politika. At the same time, more than 2.2 million visits were achieved, whereby Kurir Politika retained its advantage also by the level of audience interest in political content.

Foto: WMG

The results achieved during June confirm the strong position of Kurir Politika on the domestic digital market and the great interest of the audience in the political content that Kurir brings every day.

Citizens of Serbia choose WMG portals for TECH topics

WMG also confirms its leading position in the TECH segment on the domestic digital market. According to June data from Gemius, the two leading tech portals in Serbia come precisely from the WMG portfolio – Smartlife, which achieves the best results in the category, and Kurir TechVision, which for months has been confirming its position among the leading portals in the TECH category. Together, these two brands confirm the strength of the WMG portfolio, thanks to which WMG occupies the first two positions in the TECH segment and continues to set standards on the domestic digital market.

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The portal Mondo continues to confirm its strength on the market and in June records better results than the portal N1 by number of real users. During June, Mondo gathered more than 2.25 million users, that is, almost over 230 thousand users more compared with its direct competitor, additionally strengthening its position among the most visited portals in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo additionally strengthen the dominance of the WMG group, occupying places among the top five most visited sites according to data from the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading position on the market.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, our specialised brands also participate in the results of WMG’s media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato and others.

The results achieved during June once again confirm the strength of the WMG portfolio, which through a broad network of news, lifestyle, technology and specialised brands gathers millions of users across Serbia every day.

We thank all our readers and viewers, as well as employees, clients and partners who, with their trust, support and joint work, contribute to these results and to the further growth of our media brands.