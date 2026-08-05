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WMG’s media outlets continue to confirm their strength in the Serbian market, with over 177 thousand more users than the second-ranked media group and over 255 thousand more than the third-ranked media group, according to July data from the official measurement of website readership in Serbia conducted by Gemius.

WMG is convincingly in first place by number of page views. During July, visitors to our online publications viewed more than 140 million pages, which is 16% more than the second-ranked competitor and 21% more than the third-ranked competitor. At the same time, users spent more than 2.3 million hours, or an incredible 270 years, on WMG websites, confirming the strength of the content that attracts and retains Serbia’s largest digital audience every day.

Foto: WMG

WMG has continuously held the leading position by number of page views since April 2025, which means that we have been the most-read digital media group in Serbia for 16 months. Leading positions of WMG brands We are the most-read, with the most engaged and loyal audience, and our media portfolio reaches 71% of internet users in Serbia, who spend an average of more than 42 minutes per month on our websites.

Foto: WMG

WMG continues to confirm its strength in the domestic digital market, achieving leading results in the most important content segments. The latest Gemius data show that our brands outperform the competition in the News, Sport, Women/Lifestyle and Business categories, while individual websites continue to set standards in their respective fields. The News and Women/Lifestyle segments stand out in particular, with WMG achieving a significant advantage over the competition – more than 375 thousand users in the News segment and more than 326 thousand users in the Women/Lifestyle segment. At the same time, we are also confirming our leading position in the Business and Sport categories, further strengthening our position as the strongest digital media group in the most important content verticals.

Foto: WMG

The strength of the WMG portfolio is led by brands that continued to confirm their leading positions in the most important content categories during July. Kurir remains the undisputed leader when it comes to news content, while Kurir Društvo ranks first among websites dedicated to social issues. WMG occupies the top two positions in the technology category thanks to the Kurir TechVision and Mondo Smartlife websites, while at the same time, Kurir Zdravlje continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading health websites in Serbia.

* WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Entertainment/Showbiz (Kurir Stars, Mondo Entertainment, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Entertainment/Showbiz (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline, ), WMG Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife, EUpravo Zato), Ringier Business (Blic Business), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal)

1/4 Vidi galeriju KURIR DRUŠTVO Foto: WMG

KURIR DRUŠTVO: The first choice for the most important social issues When it comes to social issues, Kurir Društvo achieved better results than Blic Društvo in the key Gemius metrics during July, confirming its leading position in this category.

During July, the audience viewed as many as 4.89 million pages featuring Kurir Društvo content, or 460 thousand more pages than on Blic Društvo. At the same time, users spent more than 122 thousand hours on the website, which is as much as 40% more time compared with the competition.

1/4 Vidi galeriju Serbian citizens choose WMG websites for TECH topics Foto: WMG

Serbian citizens choose WMG websites for TECH topics

WMG is also confirming its leading position in the domestic digital market in the TECH segment. According to Gemius’s July data, the two leading tech websites in Serbia come precisely from the WMG portfolio – Kurir TechVision, which achieves the best results in the category, and Smartlife, which further confirms its leading position among websites in the TECH category. Together, these two brands confirm the strength of the WMG portfolio, thanks to which WMG occupies the top two positions in the TECH segment and continues to set standards in the domestic digital market. MONDO AHEAD OF ITS DIRECT COMPETITION The Mondo website continues to confirm its strength in the market and recorded better results than the N1 website by number of real users in July as well. During July, Mondo attracted more than 2.33 million users, or almost over 420 thousand more users than its direct competitor, further strengthening its position among the most visited websites in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo are further strengthening the dominance of the WMG group, ranking among the top five most visited websites according to data from the official measurement of website readership in Serbia conducted by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading position in the market.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST! In addition to Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, our specialised brands also contribute to the results of WMG’s media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Serbia, EUpravo Zato and others. The results achieved during July once again confirm the strength of the WMG portfolio, which, through a broad network of news, lifestyle, technology and specialised brands, brings together millions of users throughout Serbia every day.