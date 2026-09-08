Slušaj vest

The family-run “Mekani” donkey farm near Sombor, which is home to 76 animals, is special not only because of its herd, but also because of the people who care for it.

While the children help with the animals every day, owner Duško Džakula (40) has also devised a charity campaign — anyone who donates €300 for a sick child to the Budi Human Foundation or the Serbs for Serbs organisation can take home a donkey!

Dušan, Anđelija, Kalina and Duško Foto: Kurir

In this family, a love of animals is learned from an early age. While nine-month-old Dušan is only just getting to know the farm, eight-year-old Kalina already helps out, and eleven-year-old Anđelija recently helped a female donkey give birth to a foal, just like a real vet. She named him Joca.

Anđelija, Kalina, Joca and Duško Foto: Kurir

‘They know every donkey by name’ Kalina and Anđelija know every donkey by name, as well as each one’s character and habits... When they call them, every one responds, showing how much time they spend with them.

The “Mekani” farm Foto: Kurir

Their story began seven years ago and arose from a child’s birthday wish. “Donkeys have muzzles as soft as plush, and when Anđelija received her first donkey and stroked him, she said: ‘He’ll be called Mekani (Soft).’ That is how the name of our first donkey, and also the farm, came about. I passed my love of animals on to my children. My elder daughter Anđelija wished for a little donkey for her third birthday. I granted her wish, but later I felt sorry for him being alone, so we bought another one, and then another, and we have reached an impressive number, although we want to grow even further,” the farm’s owner Duško tells Kurir while kissing Marika, the most restless female donkey in the herd.

Duško kissing Marika Foto: Kurir

The children run around, feeding the animals, and little Dušan is involved in everything as well, drinking half a litre of donkey milk every day. The donkeys are housed at three locations, and the Džakula family’s wish is to create a single permanent base with a large holiday cottage, a children’s playground and a hospitality venue.

The “Mekani” farm Foto: Kurir

“We want to create a place where all children can come free of charge and spend time with the animals, something like a small family-run zoo,” Duško calls out while calming Marika.

Anđelija helped a female donkey give birth Foto: Kurir

Anđelija helped a female donkey give birth Anđelija proudly embraced Joca the donkey foal and told us how she had helped bring him into the world. “One day, we were picking elderflowers and noticed that the donkeys had become agitated and were beginning to gather together. When we arrived, we saw that the female donkey had begun giving birth. I immediately rushed over to help. I had previously watched what Dad did and knew what it looked like; I had also watched some videos, and I have a book about animals. It all happened quickly. I pulled the foal out, removed the afterbirth and helped him a little to stand on his own legs and walk. There is another one here called Crna, who is pregnant and due to give birth soon, and I am preparing to help. My wish is to become a vet,” the girl says in a single breath.

Dušan and Branka with the children Foto: Kurir

“Look at this, look at this,” Anđelija says, pulling us along. She points to the donkeys urinating and explains that they always relieve themselves one after another in the same place. She then laughs, while Duško’s wife Branka says with a laugh: “When she heard you were coming, she made a special effort to dress up and even put on a hat, although it is cloudy.”

Anđelija Foto: Kurir

A litre of milk costs 3,500 dinars

This is not Duško’s primary occupation. He owns a company dealing in recyclable materials, while caring for donkeys is, he says, an expensive hobby, but also a fair exchange for the love the donkeys provide throughout the year.

The “Mekani” farm Foto: Kurir

“It requires a great deal of sacrifice. Without love, I could never keep up this pace. Anyone who keeps animals knows that there is not a single day off. We are obliged to visit them at least twice a day. For now, we sell milk. We have customers from Belgrade, Novi Sad, Sombor... A litre costs 3,500 dinars. Unfortunately, at present it is mostly bought by people undergoing chemotherapy. They say donkey milk is good for lung and skin diseases,” Duško states.

Kalina is waiting for her favourite Foto: Kurir

Kalina is waiting for her favourite Eight-year-old Kalina enjoys spending time on the farm. “It is wonderful here. I love animals very much and adore donkeys. I do not yet have a favourite donkey, but perhaps the next time a female donkey gives birth, that one will become my favourite,” Kalina tells us while hugging two donkeys.