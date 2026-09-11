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How much progress has Serbia really made on its path towards the European Union, in which areas has it achieved the greatest advances, where are reforms lagging behind and how far is it from meeting the conditions for membership – as of today, the answers to these questions can be found in one place. At the BELTALKS: Belgrade Economic Talks conference, organised by GLOBSEC, EUmeter was presented, a new platform of the WMG Foundation for the systematic and transparent monitoring of Serbia’s progress in the process of accession to the European Union.

Foto: GORAN ZLATKOVIC

EUmeter brings together relevant data on Serbia’s level of preparedness for EU membership, implementation of reforms, alignment of national legislation with the European Union acquis, fulfilment of obligations by the competent institutions and compliance with deadlines. In this way, it becomes possible to follow in one place not only what Serbia has done, but also what it still needs to do on its European path.

Foto: GORAN ZLATKOVIC

The platform was conceived and developed by the WMG Foundation as part of the EUpravo zato initiative, in cooperation with a team of experts in European integration. EUmeter draws on relevant strategic documents, reform plans and findings of the European Commission, and presents the data in a way that allows progress to be monitored more easily and Serbia to be compared with other candidate countries.

Foto: GORAN ZLATKOVIC

The aim of EUmeter is to make the European integration process more measurable, transparent and understandable, so that citizens, the media, the expert community and decision-makers can more easily follow what is happening with the reforms planned under Plan 2026, adopted by the Government of Serbia. “European integration is one of the most important development processes for Serbia, and for the quality of that process it is important to have a clear, measurable and transparent insight into the progress achieved. For the WMG Foundation, this project represents a concrete contribution to more informed public monitoring of Serbia’s European path, more transparent monitoring of the reform process and a deeper understanding of the process of accession to the European Union,” said Irena Petrović, Director of the WMG Foundation.

Foto: GORAN ZLATKOVIC