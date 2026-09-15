Slušaj vest

Saša Milovanović, a distinguished journalist, editor and one of the leading media managers with more than three decades of experience, has been appointed the new CEO of Mondo Inc. His arrival at the helm of the company marks the beginning of a new strategic cycle focused on the further development and strengthening of the market position of all media and production segments within the system.

Milovanović began his career in 1994, and over more than three decades of work has gained experience across all key segments of the media business – from journalism and editing high-circulation print publications, through the strategic management of large newsrooms, to the development of successful digital platforms and complex television productions. He built his professional experience at leading domestic media companies, including Politika Ekspres, Večernje Novosti and Sportski Žurnal, while he has been associated with the Kurir brand almost since its inception.

From 2003 to 2005, he actively participated in laying the foundations and the initial market positioning of Kurir. From 2008 to 2016, he held some of the most senior positions within the system – as editor-in-chief of Kurir and subsequently as director of the then Adria Media Group. During that period, Kurir underwent a comprehensive transformation and digitalization, accompanied by strong expansion in the media market. After managing the system for several years, Milovanović continued his career in the field of entrepreneurial management. As co-founder and CEO of Medijska Mreža and the daily newspaper Srpski Telegraf, he successfully managed the company’s development, with a particular focus on the development of video and television production, which created original documentary and television formats for almost all television broadcasters in Serbia. By returning to the helm of the company, Milovanović brings together an in-depth knowledge of the system and extensive managerial experience gained in the market.

Foto: Vladimir Lukic