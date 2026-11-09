Slušaj vest

Mondo INC media outlets continue to demonstrate their strength in the Serbian market, with more than 173 thousand users ahead of the second-ranked media group and over 267 thousand more than the third-ranked media group, according to October data from the official measurement of website audiences in Serbia, conducted by Gemius.

Mondo INC is convincingly in first place in terms of real users, and Mondo INC has continuously held its leading position in terms of real users since August 2021, meaning that we have been the most visited digital media group in Serbia for 63 months. At the same time, during October, users spent more than 2.19 million hours on Mondo INC portals, equivalent to an incredible 250 years, confirming the strength of content that attracts and retains the largest digital audience in Serbia every day.

Leading positions of MONDO INC brands We are the most visited media group, with the most engaged and loyal audience, while our media portfolio reaches 70% of internet users in Serbia, who spend an average of more than 39 minutes per month on our portals.

Foto: Mondo INC

Mondo INC continues to demonstrate its strength in the domestic digital market, achieving leading results in the most important content segments. The latest Gemius data shows that our brands outperform the competition in the News, Sport, Business and Women/Lifestyle categories, while individual portals continue to set standards in their respective fields.

The News and Women/Lifestyle segments stand out in particular, with Mondo INC achieving a significant lead over the competition – more than 421 thousand users in the News segment and more than 498 thousand users in the Women/Lifestyle segment. At the same time, we are also confirming our leading position in the Sport and Business segments, further consolidating our position as the strongest digital media group in the most important content verticals.

The strength of the Mondo INC portfolio is driven by brands that continued to confirm their leading positions in the most important content categories throughout October. Kurir remains the undisputed leader in news content, while audiences interested in social issues spend the most time on Kurir Društvo pages. Mondo INC occupies the top two positions in the technology category thanks to the Kurir TechVision and Mondo Smartlife portals, while Kurir Zdravlje continues to consolidate its position as Serbia's leading health portal.

* Mondo INC Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa I Srećna, Sensa, Stvar Ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), Mondo INC Entertainment/Showbiz (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz), Ringier Entertainment/Showbiz (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline), Mondo INC Business (Kurir Biznis, Smartlife), Ringier Business (Blic Biznis), Mondo INC Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal)







1/2 Vidi galeriju KURIR DRUŠTVO: The first choice for the most important social issues Foto: Mondo INC

KURIR DRUŠTVO: The first choice for the most important social issues



When it comes to social issues, Kurir Društvo outperformed Blic Društvo in October in terms of time spent and page views, confirming its leading position in this category. During October, users spent more time on Kurir Društvo pages than on Blic Društvo pages, with a total of as many as 11 thousand more hours spent on Kurir Društvo pages compared with the second-ranked competitor. The number of page views stands out in particular – audiences viewed as many as 2.88 million pages of Kurir Društvo content, 52 thousand more than on Blic Društvo.

1/4 Vidi galeriju KURIR TECH: The No. 1 destination for all technology news and information in Serbia Foto: Mondo INC

KURIR TECH: The No. 1 destination for all technology news and information in Serbia According to Gemius data for October, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading source for anyone wishing to stay informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section provides comprehensive information about major technology companies, social media, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on online safety, detailed product reviews, and information about smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to providing useful "how-to" advice and analyzing the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared with the competition, Kurir Tech attracts 43 thousand more users per month. Kurir Tech users spend as much as 81% more time on its technology pages than Telegraf Hi-Tech users and view 78% more pages, demonstrating the quality of Kurir Tech's portal content.

1/4 Vidi galeriju KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The first choice for health information in Serbia Foto: Mondo INC

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The first choice for health information in Serbia Gemius data for October shows that Kurir Zdravlje is the first choice for anyone seeking the latest information on health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. In October, more than 299 thousand real users visited Kurir Zdravlje, 80 thousand more than the second-ranked Telegraf Eklinika. This portal is recognized as a key destination for anyone seeking quality advice and expert articles on current health topics. Compared with the competition, Kurir Zdravlje records 20% more visits than the second-ranked Telegraf E-klinika, as well as three thousand more hours of total time spent, further confirming its relevance and the quality of its content. With content designed to meet the needs of both professionals and those seeking to improve their health, Kurir Zdravlje is your reliable source of information on all aspects of maintaining good health.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR STIL: The first choice for women in Serbia Foto: Mondo INC



KURIR STIL: The first choice for women in Serbia



When it comes to women's portals, Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading website in Serbia. In October, as many as 1.51 million real users visited Stil, 117 thousand more than the second-ranked Blic Žena. This advantage is also confirmed by page-view figures, with Kurir Stil recording as many as 97 thousand more page views than Blic Žena. This is further supported by the fact that users spend as much as 54% more time on Kurir Stil pages than on the second-ranked women's website.

MONDO AMONG THE TOP 3 MOST VISITED PORTALS IN SERBIA The Mondo portal continues to demonstrate its strength in the domestic digital market, recording 2.46 million real users in October, placing it third in the Gemius rankings, immediately behind Blic and Kurir. At the same time, Mondo outperforms its direct competitors N1, Nova and Danas in terms of real users, further consolidating its position among the most visited portals in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo further strengthen the dominance of the Mondo INC group, both ranking among the top three most visited websites according to data from the official measurement of website audiences in Serbia, conducted by Gemius. These results once again confirm Mondo INC's leading position in the market. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!