NEDIMOVIĆ FOR KURIR: 'SNS HAS NO CRIME FAMILIES OR CLANS! If anyone did try anything like that, they failed miserably'

In his interview with Kurir, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Branislav Nedimović sent a message to the people that there is no reason for major concern regarding the effects of the global energy crisis. He underlined that Serbia's food industry is independent and that Serbia will fare better than the vast majority of countries owing to the gas price it pays. The minister also announced big plans in agriculture as this portfolio has received more funds from next year's budget. Touching on the topic of the upcoming Serbian Progressive Party convention, as a member of the party leadership Nedimović announced career ends for all those who thought they were above the party.

The 2022 agriculture budget is nearly one fifth higher than this year's. How will you spend it? Which agriculture sectors will benefit from this increase?

"Agriculture is a national priority. I think that we're putting to rest any doubts that anyone might have had by increasing the budget for agriculture for five years in a row. I don't count the percentages any longer, because 2022 will come out on top by a significant amount for the entire period since funds for farmers have been set aside separately. It's a progressive and record-breaking budget and, as such, it will provide a financial boost to Serbian farmers. I mean above all the subsidies for purchasing machines, as well as the support provided for the dairy sector, which is in a serious crisis both internationally and in this country. There is no doubt that we owe gratitude to President Vučić, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Finance for being supportive of the agriculture sector."

How has our agriculture been affected by the global energy crisis and record-high stock market prices? The crisis has obviously brought profits to farmers because of the higher prices, but a question poses itself – won't the higher prices eventually be paid by the consumers?

"I think many people aren't aware of how serious the shocks affecting the energy sector now are, and how serious future shocks will be. We certainly aren't an isolated island and cannot avoid these effects. They are already felt in terms of input prices in food production and, ultimately, in the price of cooking oil and similar products. Nonetheless, our country will fare better than three quarters of the world this year, primarily owing to the price it pays for gas. Rest assured that the government is making every effort to mitigate the possible effects on the coming year, which is why President Vučić will have serious talks with Russia's President Putin."

foto: Promo

Let us address the people's concerns over the rising prices of basic foods. Will there be more price hikes in the coming period, given that global prices are out of control?

"As I've said before, it's impossible to isolate our market from its environment, or, for that matter, the market of any other country around the world. Everyone trades with everyone, and we cannot sell our products to others at higher prices and expect them to retain their old prices. Price hikes always spill over. Serbia's difference from many other countries lies nonetheless in the fact that its food industry is independent, so that strategic products and foods will always be available to all our citizens. There is absolutely no reason for major concern."

The government has had to act because of record-high prices of wheat and flour, limiting the price of bread. What other measures are under consideration?

"That's it for the time being. We don't expect a steep rise in the prices of other food products. Needless to say, if something like that does occur, the government is ready and will respond promptly."

The political opposition often claim that you are destroying Serbian agriculture. Why are you so frequently targeted by them?

"I'd be worried if no one was attacking me. From the moment you take the hot seat, it becomes a sort of routine, like morning coffee or espresso. Joking aside, I have nothing against a difference of opinion, but it needs to be a truly serious sort of opinion, a relevant proposal, something that resolves farmers' problems. Sadly, in all these years I haven't heard a single coherent thought, let alone a proposal, from the most vocal sections of the so-called opposition. They, however, think that they can pass themselves off as hardworking by lambasting people who work hard. Well, ladies and gents, that dudn't work, you have to roll up your sleeves and break a sweat."

The Progressive Party has a political convention on 27 November. How different will the party be in the run-up to the spring election in terms of its party membership?

"If there's one thing that we've shown, it's the ability to be in touch with reality at all times as a serious political organization and to change accordingly. Realizing where the space for Serbia's betterment lies, we are ready to take absolutely any step to achieve that. We have no inferiority issues, no crime families or clans, and if anyone did try anything like that, they failed miserably. Anyone who thinks that they're above the party will see their career's end. We will accordingly elect new people and change old cadres at the party convention. The Progressive Party will stand in the election ready as ever, and face the people with a clear conscience, clear results, and even clearer goals."

I. Kljajić/ Kurir.rs