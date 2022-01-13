EU AMBASSADOR GIAUFRET FOR KURIR: 'I feel frustration of people who want a faster Serbian EU accession process! NO SHORTCUTS!'

'We share the same values, have a common historical and cultural heritage, as well as common destinies. It is not easy, but the EU is here to support Serbia in implementing the reforms,' Head of the Delegation of European Union to the Republic of Serbia says

"This week's opening of Cluster 4 in the negotiations on the accession of the Republic of Serbia to the European Union indicates a clear commitment on the part of the EU and its member states: when the reforms are implemented, negotiations move forward. It's not easy, but the EU is here to support Serbia in implementing reforms," H.E. Emanuele Giaufret, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation of European Union to the Republic of Serbia, said in an exclusive interview with Kurir.

After a two-year pause in opening the negotiation chapters, Serbia has opened Cluster 4. However, given how long the pause has been, is this success? Are you happy with the key reforms process in Serbia?

"The EU has sent a strong signal to Serbia. Opening Cluster 4 (Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity) is a very important event in the process of Serbia's accession to the European Union. This means that the negotiation can move forward in an area of particular importance for both the EU and Serbia – the green agenda. Now it provides a new framework and new benchmarks for Serbia to achieve and comply with the highest European standards in environmental protection, energy efficiency, and climate goals. These reforms will bring considerable benefits for the citizens of Serbia, who are becoming increasingly interested in environmental issues and energy, and that is good news. They are also an excellent opportunity for new investments, new jobs, new opportunities for businesses, including small and medium enterprises. Serbia and its citizens have already benefited from the EU aid in these areas."

In what way, specifically?

"In the past 15 years, the EU has donated to Serbia over 450 million euros for environmental protection alone. These funds were used to build wastewater treatment and water supply systems in a number of municipalities across Serbia, set up air quality monitoring stations, mount ash disposal systems at the Nikola Tesla Thermal Power Plant, as well as for many other infrastructural projects. The funds have also been used to protect biodiversity and endangered species. For instance, thanks to the EU funds, the eastern imperial eagle, which is also represented in the country's coat of arms, was saved from extinction in Serbia. Serbia can rest assured that the EU will spare no effort to provide maximum support – among other things, via the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, for which we have earmarked over nine billion euros in donations, mostly relating to projects of connectivity and the green agenda in the region, which could generate up to 20 billion euros in additional investments."

Does the rule of law remain among the most important issues?

"There are high expectations for the rule of law: the reforms have been initiated, but Serbia now needs to implement the constitutional reforms. This is an important reform which can strengthen the independence of the judiciary and so ensure a more efficient and independent justice for the citizens and entrepreneurs. This key reform will be put to a referendum on 16 January. Election reforms, the media strategy, the fight against corruption and organized crime, and processing war crimes remain in focus."

Are you concerned over a drop in Euro-enthusiasm in the Western Balkans?

"I don't see a drop in Euro-enthusiasm in the Western Balkans. Regular studies are being conducted, and each indicates that all across the Western Balkans, including in Serbia, a large majority of citizens want to join the EU, especially the young people. The percentage of the population recognizing the EU activities in Serbia is on the rise as well: the citizens know that the EU is Serbia's biggest donor, investor, and trade partner by far. However, I feel the frustration of the people who would like the accession process to move faster. The process takes time, and some people may conclude that the EU doesn't want Serbia to join. But this is far from the truth: the EU and its member states have always made it clear – we like Serbia, and we want Serbia to join the EU. We share the same values, we have a common historical and cultural heritage, and a common destiny. We know what the strengths of Serbia and its people are: creativity, skills, vitality, its potential. The EU counts on Serbia working together to overcome the challenges of both today and tomorrow, such as climate change, health-related threats, and migration management, in a world that offers so many possibilities but also as many reasons for citizens to feel insecure. The EU counts on Serbia in building a better future and a more prosperous, safer, more just, and more sustainable Europe for the generations to come. At the present moment, there can be no shortcuts in the accession process. The process is very clear and based on merit: Serbia should enforce the same rules as all the other EU member states. It's not easy, but the EU is here to support Serbia in implementing reforms. Opening the negotiation Cluster 4 this week demonstrates a clear commitment on the part of the EU and its member states: when the reforms take place, negotiations move forward."

How do you comment on the speculations that the EU is seeing leadership tussles in the wake of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel's bowing out, as she had previously doubtless been the strongest political factor in the EU?

"Angela Merkel certainly was a true leader. Her statesmanship, inclusive approach, and experience were a tremendous advantage for Europe during challenging times – from the 2008 financial crisis, through the 2015 migrant crisis, to the Covid-19 pandemic. Having said that, I'm convinced that the German government will continue to support the EU. Germany has been and will continue to be a very important member state for the development of the EU. Its chancellors have always had a key influence in the internal debate. In the same vein, the early visit of the new German Chancellor Scholz to the European Commission indicates how important European affairs are to the new German government, as stated by President von der Leyen. During its history, the EU has become stronger, moving towards an ever-closer Union, firmly focused on common goals and priorities, and I can see no reason for that to change. On the contrary. What's more, the EU has strong institutions which are there to ensure the continuity in the implementation of the policies decided on together by the member states."

Last week we heard again the message of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell that Priština must form the Communities of Serb Municipalities (CSM). However, during his visit to Brussels, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti repeated that that was not going to happen. Many people are wondering now why it is that the EU tolerates such a lack of respect for the Brussels Agreement, and if there is a mechanism for the authorities in Priština to be forced to implement what had been agreed?

"The EU High Representative Borrell and the EU Special Representative Lajčák have said many times that the EU-facilitated dialogue is the only way to resolve the open issue between Kosovo and Serbia – there is no way around it. The 'pacta sund servanda' principle remains in power, and the EU and its member states expect both sides to enforce all the previous agreements without further delay, including the formation of the Communities of Serb Municipalities (CSM) – which, as you have rightly pointed out – was reiterated clearly by the High Representative Borrell last week. Both sides, including Serbia, have unfulfilled implementation obligations related to the previous dialogue agreements, and we call upon both sides to make progress in these areas. Kosovo has undertaken a clear responsibility to form the CSM and should fulfil this obligation."

Are the modest results of the ten-year Brussels dialogue on the Kosovo issue a failure on the part of the EU?

"The perception that the dialogue has had little result is inaccurate. Facilitated by the EU, the parties have made a great many agreements which have brought many benefits , including improved safety and stability in the region, bringing Kosovo and Serbia closer together by opening up communication channels, and, most importantly, direct benefits for the citizens. Many agreements, such as those related to freedom of movement, the judiciary, telecommunications, and trade, bring tangible benefits to thousands of people daily. These are important results that cannot be overlooked – and let us hope that the parties involved will use the dialogue to bring new benefits to their citizens."

During the coronavirus pandemic, large amounts of aid have arrived in Serbia from the EU. Has this pandemic also been a sort of a global test of solidarity?

"Yes, the Covid-19 pandemic has been a test of European and global solidarity. The world and Europe weren't ready, and this has resulted in a great deal of suffering and millions of lives lost across the world. The EU is founded on the solidarity among states and nations, but we must admit that at the start of the pandemic – when all of us were caught unawares – things were really difficult. But, as in the previous crises, the EU and its member states closed ranks quickly and undertook brave measures to ensure they came out of this crisis the stronger. In terms of health, the EU set up a joint approach, with the states joining forces to produce, obtain, and equitably share the equipment, medications, and vaccines. The result: The most successful vaccines were manufactured in the EU. Today, 75 percent of adults have been vaccinated in the EU, and the EU itself is the largest exporter and donor of vaccines in the world. Economically, we issued for the first time a joint debt to finance a 1.7bn-euro economic recovery package in Europe, making sure that no one was left behind. The economic recovery is going strong in the EU today. As you have pointed out, the EU's support for Serbia and the Western Balkans is very strong. When the pandemic broke out, the EU quickly mobilized the emergency mechanism of 93 million euros for Serbia. Firstly, to cover the urgent needs such as ventilators, oxygen, intensive care equipment, ambulances, triage containers, protective gear, medical workers, and vaccines. And secondly, for the purposes of helping the economy, especially the small and medium enterprises, assisting them in weathering the crisis and protecting their business operations. Overall, the EU has directed up to 750 million euros of macro-financial aid to the Western Balkans, as well as a 1.7bn euro package from the European Investment Bank. In the past 20 years, Serbia and the EU have stood side by side during floods, earthquakes, the migration crisis, and – nowadays – Covid-19, and we shall continue to do so."

Getting to know Serbia 'A good combination of the traditional and the modern' foto: Zorana Jevtić Did you get a chance to learn more about Serbia during the several months that you have been here? What has caught your eye in particular? "It's only been three months, but it feels like I've been here much longer – the Serbian people's hospitality makes you feel at home. Other than Belgrade, so far I've managed to visit Novi Sad, Niš, Šabac, Vranje, Bujanovac, and Preševo, and meet many people. What catches my eye is the combination of the traditional and the modern – a sort of country where you feel at ease sitting at a table laden with family saint's day celebration delicacies, amid all the traditional customs (Happy Saint's Day to all those who celebrate Saint Nicholas's Day!), and chatting with a young software developer about science projects and start-ups in Serbia. I can't wait to learn more about the rest of the country in the coming months."

Boban Karović/ Kurir.rs

