KURIR YOUTUBE CHANNEL WINS SILVER CREATOR AWARD FOR 100,000 SUBSCRIBERS! Thank you for your trust!

In addition to Kurir's print and online editions and Kurir Television, an increasing number of people are starting to follow Kurir on social media. Kurir's YouTube channel has won the Silver Creator Award for 100,000 subscribers. This recognition confirms the fact that Kurir is offering better and better-quality content, and that the public acknowledges it.

"The road to our first 100,000 subscribers wasn't easy. We have for years been investing a lot of time and effort to become the go-to option for the people of Serbia, both in news and entertainment. Since we started Kurir Television, we've offered a great deal of original and diverse content on YouTube, so we expect to reach 200,000 subscribers soon," Aleksandar Krunić said in a statement, adding, "This award is important to us because it confirms that we're on the right track, that working around the clock to improve our content has paid off, and – most importantly – that the public likes what we do. The public is who decides, and the fact that 100,000 people have chosen to subscribe to us is a great recognition and motivation to work more. Thank you to everyone, and we promise to continue to make the content that you like," Aleksandar Krunić, Programme and Performance Manager for Digital Channels at Adria Media Group, concluded.