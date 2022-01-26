EXCLUSIVE! BIDEN'S SPECIAL ENVOY FOR WESTERN BALKANS: 'The US concerned about the intentions of Moscow and Beijing in the region!

Gabriel Escobar, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and the United States Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, said in an exclusive interview with Kurir that the United States is concerned about the intentions of Russia and China in the region.

"Russia is openly threatening the stability, security, and prosperity of Europe with its unprovoked aggression in and near Ukraine. Meanwhile, the People’s Republic of China uses investments and loans – which, by design, are rarely transparent and often come with harmful strings attached – to buy the region’s loyalty, in many cases undermining these countries’ national security and sovereignty. Plainly put – yes, we are concerned about the intentions of Moscow and Beijing in the region. In my 20 years of experience working in the region, it’s clear to me that the people of the Western Balkans are European and value the same things as their neighbors in Austria, Greece, or elsewhere in the EU. They want equal protection under the law, a clean environment, free and independent media, and a business environment not plagued by corruption. And they want to know that the governments and elected officials are acting in the national interest, in the interest of the people," Escobar said.

