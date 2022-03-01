AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR NEHAMMER: Serbia should speed up reforms, EU should keep its promises! Kosovo problem status quo NOT AN OPTION

"Serbia is Austria's important partner in the Western Balkans, and it is in Austria' interest to further deepen our relations. We still have room for progress," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in his exclusive interview with Kurir. As Chancellor, in early December 2001 he succeeded Sebastian Kurtz, who retired from politics. Previously, he was minister of the interior. He has had good collaboration with Serbia so far.

As of today, coronavirus vaccination is mandatory for all citizens of Austria over the age of 18. As you are the first EU country to introduce a vaccine mandate, how difficult was it to make such a decision? Do you expect negative reactions and lack of compliance with the decision perhaps?

"One thing is for sure – Austria is the first EU democracy to decide to introduce a vaccine mandate. In the meantime, however, many other European countries – Germany included, for example – are already considering the same course of action. Still other countries, such as Greece, have already introduced a vaccine mandate for certain population groups. However, we have made a conscious decision not to do that. In addition to mandatory vaccination, last week we opted for a vaccination incentive package. It includes, for example, lottery for the vaccinated, with each vaccinated person getting a chance to win a €500 gift voucher per vaccine. In addition, we have launched a package for administrative districts, providing additional funding for districts with especially high vaccination rates: an administrative district with a population of 3,000 and a 90-percent vaccination rate could be rewarded with a total of €200,000. These funds could then be directed to the construction of a new playground for children. The districts that have started their own campaign independently of this could get the funds spent on it back from the federal government. For a district with a population of 3,000, the repayment would be up to €30,000."

foto: BKA/Wenzel

Was it difficult or easy succeeding Sebastian Kurtz as head of government and the Austrian People's Party? How happy are you with what has been achieved in the first two months, the period of time you have been in office?

"Sebastian Kurtz's resignation as Federal Chancellor and president of the party was a shock to the entire People's Party, of course. With him at the helm we actually won two democratic elections with a large majority, and successfully took part in forming the government twice. I respect his decision to retire from public life, and I can understand it personally. In this situation, which has been very challenging for all of us, we saw at the same time that the People's Party is ready and willing to act. For me, as Federal Chancellor, it is important to continue the government's successful work for the benefit of our country. We are ensuring that there is continuity of government. Austria also remains a reliable partner, especially for the Western Balkans."

Do you fully support EU enlargement? I am asking this because the Union evidently does not have a unified approach to this issue. Recently we heard French President Emmanuel Macron state that EU enlargement into the Western Balkans will be possible only after the Union undergoes internal reforms, but that the countries of this region should be offered realistic and clear prospects of accession.

"EU enlargement into the Western Balkans is Europe's key interest but, above all, Austria's interest as well. We will therefore continue working on this. It is clear that Europe must keep its promises and continue to offer credible prospects of accession to all the countries of the Western Balkans. This is why last summer Austria organized a conference with all the Western Balkans countries in order to ensure the region got more attention in Europe. At the same time, it is of course essential that all the countries of the Western Balkans, including Serbia, make ambitious progress and speed up their reforms, without which the accession process cannot gain momentum. In addition to economic reforms, the reforms related to the rule of law are very important to the development of Serbia and the region. I am therefore very pleased that the Western Balkans are also prioritised by the French presidency. A positive dynamic is once again needed in the accession process."

In recent years, while you were minister of the interior, you were criticised for your hard position on immigration policy. It is well-known that you were against admitting Afghan refugees and that you supported returning asylum seekers to Afghanistan when the Taliban took power. What are your views on the issue of migrants today?

"You are asking about immigration. When I was Minister of the Interior, I realized how little-known the facts are in the EU. Austria is a role model when it comes to protecting people. We have the second largest Afghan community, with over 44,000 Afghans, as well as one of the largest Chechen communities in the EU. Integrating the Afghans, for example, is very difficult, due to predominantly low education levels as well as different values. My colleagues, ministers of the interior, are often surprised when they hear that – and what it means – not only in terms of security policy."

Has the EU failed the test of solidarity with the migrants/refugees?

"The European Union must improve its immigration policy. In particular, adequate protection of the EU outer borders isn't operational enough. We will continue to work on that in the EU interest. Austria will continue to support the bilateral protection of the borders along the Eastern Mediterranean Route, for instance in Hungary or Serbia."

What for you is a sustainable solution to the Kosovo problem? The international actors often speak of "mutual recognition of Serbia and Kosovo" as an ideal option, although Belgrade has made it clear on a number of occasions that it will never recognize independent Kosovo.

"At any rate, status quo isn't an option. What is needed is a lasting, sustainable normalization of the relations. EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák has our full support in his efforts. Ensuring progress in the accession process requires progress to be made in the Belgrade-Priština dialogue. It is therefore important to re-introduce more dynamism into these negotiations."

Lastly, will you perhaps be visiting Belgrade soon?

"As Minister of the Interior, I have also worked closely with my colleagues in the region, especially with Serbia. Based on this experience, I can say that Serbia is a very important partner to Austria in the Western Balkans and that it is in Austria's interest to further deepen our relations. We still have room for progress, especially in the areas of bilateral trade, tourism, cooperation on issues of security and migrations, science and education, to name but a few examples. That is why I hope to be able to visit Serbia and other countries of the Western Balkans soon."

Good cooperation 'Significant contribution of the Serbian community' foto: BKA/Melicharek How happy are you with the collaboration with the Serbian diaspora in Austria? What are Serbs like as workers, neighbours, and friends? "I am deeply convinced that all people in our country are important for the political life in Austria. Moreover, we don't discriminate between different population groups – it doesn’t matter where someone is from, but what sort of contribution they make, no matter if it is at work, in volunteering, or privately. The Serbian community in particular is characterized by a pronounced readiness to integrate and participate in public life, making a significant contribution to our country in this way."

Boban Karović