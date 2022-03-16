KURIR EXCLUSIVE! HEAD OF EU DELEGATION TO SERBIA AND EU AMBASSADORS: United against Russian aggression against Ukraine

Last Thursday Russia launched a full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, by land, air, and sea, killing and injuring many innocent people, destroying the infrastructure, and causing human tragedy in Europe. The Russian military is attempting to occupy many cities across Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv.

The European Union stands united in its determination to defend peace, international law, and a rules-based system. We condemn in the strongest terms the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

No one had attacked Russia or threatened it – Ukraine or any other country. The claims made by the Kremlin that Ukraine is led by Nazis, that it seeks to obtain nuclear weapons, and commit a genocide against the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine are laughable and evident lies. Ukraine and its people only wish to live free and in peace in their own country.

Danima na udaru: Ukrajina foto: AP/Emilio Morenatti

The unilateral aggression of such scale against an independent and sovereign neighbour constitutes a major threat to international peace and security. For over 70 years, the EU and its partners have been developing a model of cooperation wherein our countries thrive in mutual collaboration, and not one at the expense of another; in which solidarity is prevalent; in which we resolve our disagreements in dialogue and by legal means; and which is open to our neighbours and the entire world though international cooperation and solidarity.

We are open to our partners in the Western Balkans joining our Union, which we all hold dear and resolutely protect. The force and coercion used by Russia has no place in the 21st century. War is never the solution, as the people of the Western Balkans painfully experienced towards the end of the last century. By putting its nuclear forces on alert, Russia is behaving in an utterly irresponsible way.

The EU reiterates its unshakeable support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. It is united in solidarity and will continue to support Ukraine and its people. Russia must immediately stop the military actions, unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine, and fully respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. The EU has already imposed mass-scale sanctions against Russia in response to its serious violations of international law and aggression against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has put to the test the determination and solidarity of the European Union and its partners, and the European Union and its member states have proven their ability to carry out a swift, decisive, and coordinated action. The world must stand up to this brazen challenge to our collective security, which poses the biggest threat to European stability since World War II. We know that the Russian people do not support this war of aggression.

We are at a turning point in European history, and times of war sometimes require tough decisions. In the past few days, the EU member states have taken steps hardly conceivable until then. We have made these policy changes as the Russian aggression requires we do so. Not only does the situation demand that we put our common interests before the national ones, but it also shows us that in this case the common interest is the national interest.

foto: Shutterstock

We underscore the message of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell from 28 February: The entire international community should join forces and help end the Russian military aggression. Serbia is part of that international community and an EU candidate country. Part of acceding to the EU is full compliance with the Common Foreign and Security Policy.

Today, the General Assembly of the United Nations will vote on the UN resolution on Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Every vote is important. Every vote counts. And we count on Serbia.

Signed by the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Serbia and the heads of mission of the EU member states in Serbia:

H.E. Mr Emanuele Giaufret, Ambassador of the European Union

H.E. Mr Pierre Cochard, Ambassador of France

H.E. Mr Tomaš Kuchta, Ambassador of the Czech Republic

H.E. Ms Annika Ben David, Ambassador of Sweden

H.E. Mr Raúl Bartolomé Molina, Ambassador of Spain

H.E. Mr Koen Adam, Ambassador of Belgium

H.E. Mr Attila Pintér, Ambassador of Hungary

H.E. Mr Rafał Paweł Perl, Ambassador of Poland

H.E. Ms Susanne Shine, Ambassador of Denmark

H.E. Mr Demetrios Theophylactou, Ambassador of Cyprus

H.E. Ms Iseult Fitzgerald, Ambassador of Ireland

H.E. Mr Vytautas Pinkus, Ambassador of Lithuania

H.E. Mr Georgios Diacofotakis, Ambassador of Greece

H.E. Mr Carlo Lo Cascio, Ambassador of Italy

H.E. Mr Ģirts Jaunzems. Chargé d'Affaires of Latvia

H.E. Mr Philippe Donckel, Ambassador of Luxembourg

H.E. Mr Joost Reintjes, Ambassador of The Netherlands

H.E. Mr Fedor Rosocha, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic

H.E. Mr Gordon Pace Bonello, Ambassador of Malta

H.E. Ms Kristi Karelsohn, Ambassador of Estonia

H.E. Mr Petko Doykov, Ambassador of Bulgaria

H.E. Mr Nikolaus Lutterotti, Ambassador of Austria

H.E. Ms Silvia Davidoiu, Ambassador of Romania

H.E. Mr Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland

H.E. Mr Hidajet Biščević, Ambassador of Croatia

H.E. Mr Thomas Schieb, Ambassador of Germany

H.E. Ms Maria Virginia Mendes da Silva Pina, Ambassador of Portugal

H.E. Mr Damjan Bergant, Ambassador of Slovenia

(Kurir.rs)

