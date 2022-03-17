LAZAR RISTOVSKI: 'I'd go in the game when it was 3-0 against! I supported President Vučić when it was an audacious thing to do'

"It's easiest to divide Serbia up again into those in favour and those against. On the other hand, it's always been like that, both in Serbia and anywhere else in this world. There's a flip side to everything, and that remains a fact," legendary actor and producer Lazar Ristovski said in his interview with Kurir, addressing the fact that part of the general public did not have nice things to say about him publicly supporting the Progressive Party and that he is on the Progressives' electoral list in the parliamentary election.

He has not been the only target of such criticism – many other prominent domestic experts and artists who have supported the Progressive Party have been too.

What would you say to them?

"I don't live my life getting swayed by opinions coming from either side. I live a life in which I set myself and the people around me, who I can affect, ever newer and more serious challenges, in order to improve and better myself. This has nothing to do with my age or a particular side. It's a character trait of mine. I'm a fighter, and that instinct leads me in life. The fact that you think that for some – and you likely include me there as well – it hasn't 'gone well', well, what does that really mean? It means that the part of the general public, the one that's always on social media, is more aggressive, hiding behind fake profiles and names, showing how helpless, frustrated, lazy, and incapable they are. That portion of the hidden public doesn't interest me in the least. Sadly, the part of the opposition that publicly displays hatred towards people with different political views, including towards me, is aggressive to such an extent that even those who intended to vote for them won't do so, because any sort of aggression and hatred scares them. It's clear to them that this is a time to be level-headed, cautious, and wise."

What was the deciding factor for you to support the Progressive Party and its leader, Aleksandar Vučić?

"I've never been a bystander in life. I've always wanted to take an active part in it, not being afraid to make mistakes or be punished by life. I appreciate more those who take part in the game than those sitting on the sidelines observing, waiting to see who'll win and then join them. I'd go in the game even when it was 3-0 against. I supported President Vučić when, speaking of the people in film and the cultural life, this was an audacious thing to do. I recognized his enormous wish as a patriot and a devoted Serb to make Serbia a better place to live for all its citizens. And that's my common sense. I'm guided by my intuition. Time has shown that I was right. Now President Vučić is not only a president, but a statesman, which is a step higher. Today he has meetings with the greatest statesmen in the world and, in these difficult times, gives the people of Serbia a sense of safety, which is what we need the most."

Do you see yourself in a parliament seat after 3 April? Or would you rather be "up for" a different sort of post?

"I'm not interested in posts. I'm not a politician. I am above all an actor, as well as a director of our family-based production company Zillion Film, which has had 26 years of successful operation. So, President Vučić didn't make my company, not did Tadić or Milošević before him, or anyone else. I made it myself with my own family. I'm interested in working and creating for as long as I have strength to go on and, luckily, I have plenty more. And you know what? I'm old style. Not just in terms of age, but views as well. For me, patriotism and devotion to one's country and people still have deep meaning. As for a parliament seat, I have the pleasure of perhaps sitting where before me the great film actors Bata Živojinović and Ljubiša Samardžić, as well as director Srđan Dragojević, used to sit. I'll have plenty of critical and constructive stuff to say and do there too. You know, I'm a non-party figure. I'm there because the President and his associates – and hopefully the people too – appreciate what I've done as an artist up until now."

On art, criticism, and funds for culture 'You can hate me, but you can't take away my results from me' We can often hear public disputes over the Serbian Film Centre's granting of funds. What is most commonly the case is that those who have not received funds accuse those who have of being regime protégés. How do you comment on that? "If those who don't receive funds could see further than their noses, they would notice that often – though not always – there are major reasons why they haven't received the money, often because they didn't deserve it in the first place. The very same people lay down and fix for themselves the requirements for contests, forgetting what others have done and that still others, much better than them, will apply to these contests. When they do get the money, then they keep silent. This unprincipled behaviour often comes back to bite them. Then they raise their voices against the government and the system, and show their hypocritical side. As soon as they get the money, they fall silent again. And it all comes full circle." You don't see yourself in these criticisms? "My short, three-sentence bio gives me the right to say the following without fear, because my works speak for me. Contest requirements don't need to be fixed for me. So far, I've acted in over 80 films and TV serials, almost always in the main roles. I've had over 4,000 theatre performances, even though I haven't been performing for nearly 30 years. I've produced over 20 films. Written four collections of stories. Won over 50 awards, both minor and major, in Yugoslavia, Serbia, and abroad. I've taken my films, both as a director and actor, to all the major film festivals in the world – Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, Venice., etc. Many local Serbian directors cannot come anywhere near these results. These are facts. Now, you can hate me all you want, but no one can take this away from me." You don't resent those who make malicious criticisms against you? "I don't hate anyone. Not even those who speak about me and my political activities with hatred. It is with pride that I support the man who I believe works for the benefit of Serbia and all its people. I support Aleksandar Vučić. What can you do about it, you who don't support him? All you can do is hate me. I don't hate you. I tolerate other people's political opinions. Artists who hate have lost their creative energy. They are dead. And another thing. Battles aren't won by hating your opponent more than they hate you, but by being better than them. It is acts that speak."

If you could, what would be the first thing you would change in Serbia's art scene, primarily in the area of film?

"We who are involved in film often selfishly think that film is the greatest art, and that it makes the biggest contribution to culture. That's not true. Music, literature, visual arts are equally important for the culture of a country. In a broader understanding of the world 'culture', sport is culture too. It's culture when you say good morning to your neighbour. It's culture when you preserve cultural values and goods. Each of us individually is a cultural heritage unto ourselves, as well as a cultural good, provided we appreciate ourselves enough. Unfortunately, I think that as a nation, we don't appreciate ourselves enough! In recent years, the area of film has seen many positive changes. The Serbian Film Centre's budget has been increased by a considerable amount. Telekom Srbija is one of the biggest investors in television serials. Thousands of film workers and their families make serious money working on these projects. Behind it all is the government, the Progressive Party, and, of course, President Vučić."

Are you worried about the on-going Russian-Ukrainian crisis? Do you believe that Serbia can handle the pressures and maintain its economic stability?

"In the elections, we put our trust in, and gave the mandate to, a man who a large majority of Serbia believes in. It's now up to him to live up to that trust. It cannot be easy for him. Would you be able to put your trust in some opposition types? To who? Whose hands do you put your fate and the fate of your children into now that every word, let alone gesture and decision, is weighed carefully? The fate of a country hangs on a wrong move. Could you picture anyone who has sold Serbia before as its president? Or one of the actors who wanted to run for president of Serbia talking to Putin, Biden, and Xi about the fate of Serbia? I cannot."

What would you like to say to the voters? In your opinion, why should we vote and place our trust in the Progressive Party?

"Judge people by what they do, not by their gassin', as kids would say. Long live Serbia!"

