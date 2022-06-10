REGARDING THE SECOND BOMB THREAT TARGETING THE ADRIA MEDIA GROUP BUSINESS BUILDING

Belgrade, 10 June 2022 – Only ten days after the first bomb threat was made targeting the business building of the Adria Media Group media company in Belgrade, all media offices located in the building were evacuated again yesterday.

This is the second attack against our media company aimed at intimidating and pressuring the media. We regularly report on bomb threats targeting schools and hospitals across Serbia, and now we find ourselves the target of false bomb threats for the second time. We demand that all relevant institutions and organizations condemn this act publicly and do everything in their power to stop the spread of this dangerous practice.

The first false bomb threat was made on Sunday, 29 May, when an email in the Ukrainian language arrived in the email inbox of the Kosovo-online portal, located in the same business building at 8 Vlajkovićeva Street, with the following content: "An explosive device has been planted in your offices and will explode at exactly 10.15 PM. Glory to Ukraine".

Yesterday the building was evacuated again after the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia had been notified that a bomb was planted in the Kurir offices. In addition to Kurir, the following media offices are located at the same address: Kurir Television, Mondo, Espreso, National Geographic, Elle, Lepa & Srećna, Sensa, Wanted, and others. The police responded promptly in both cases and found that the bomb threats were false.