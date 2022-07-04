I'D PREFER IT IF THERE WERE NO PROTESTS! Branko Ružić: I wouldn't be surprised if 1 September started with a teacher strike again

'I've always been and always will be in favour of conversation and dialogue. I've always had conversations with the teachers' unions and sought to find the best solution together. I'd prefer it if there were no protests because we have fought for many things together'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development Branko Ružić says that the government ministry he heads made every effort during the past school year to provide our children with the best resources, also pointing out that teaching has been taking place in the pandemic with almost no interruptions. At a point when we could see the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the Covid situation, we were faced with a series of false bomb threats. Ružić does not expect problems with the elementary school exit examination test leaks this year either, which had occurred before.

"The school monitoring team has notified me that in this school year, only 0.6 percent of teaching was conducted online at elementary schools, and 2 percent at secondary schools. This data alone speaks to our efforts to provide the best sorts of resources for our children, such as learning taking place at the schools themselves, with maximum protection of the health of both students and staff," Minister Ružić said in his interview with Kurir, adding that during his term in office much had been invested in the infrastructure as well as the support for the development of science and technology.

"We've expanded the capacities of the preschool institutions in order to reduce the waiting lists and increase enrolment rates. By building additional structures and reconstructing student halls of residence , we have been expanding our capacity and providing better living conditions for pre-university and university students. Furthermore, in order to improve the work and study conditions, we have been constructing new university buildings. Science and innovations are key to the competitiveness and development of our country. This is why we have founded the Institute for Artificial Intelligence, started the construction of the building of the advanced technology excellence centre for the area of sustainable agriculture – The BioSense Institute, and secured permanent support for scientists and researchers through the Science Fund and the Innovation Fund, while at the same time providing scholarships for gifted students and scientists. Of course, I'm pleased that the new Education Development Strategy Until 2030 has been adopted, as well as The Power of Knowledge – The Strategy of Scientific and Technological Development Until 2025," Ružić said.

After the coronavirus and all the trouble and predicaments that this disease has caused in organizing teaching and implementing the curricula and syllabi, the educational system is now facing a new problem – bomb threats at schools and universities. How is the Ministry handling this problem, especially now that exit and university entrance examinations are ongoing?

"A large-scale system such as the educational system will always be facing challenges. This is obviously its greatest quality – that fact that everyone in it is gathered around the same goal – making sure all our children are safe, happy, and getting the best possible education. Sadly, these bomb threats, much like the coronavirus in the past few years, aren't problems that are easy to solve; rather, they have the potential to fully block teaching. Luckily, having a good internal coordination and an exceptional collaboration with our colleagues from the Ministry of Interior allows us, all these threats notwithstanding, to conduct all regular activities and bring this school year to completion. We will do so despite the malicious designs of those who commit unacceptable acts and launch attacks against our young people, who are the future of our society."

ON THE NEW GOVERNMENT 'It's still early days to be discussing cabinet members' The government is yet to be formed. A majority has been formed in Belgrade. The Progressive Party and the Socialist Party have continued to collaborate at the local level. Will this be carried over to the state level as well? Are you hoping to retain your cabinet position? As far as the bookmakers' estimates go, you are almost certainly staying. "I expect the future government to be formed on proper state-building foundations, which will mean improving social justice and Serbia's economy, upholding the European values, and affirming and preserving all the national and identity-related characteristics. However, bearing in mind that the official results haven't been announced yet, meaning that the elections aren't over yet formally, it's too early to talk about the future cabinet, especially given the major challenges that Serbia has been and will be facing, primarily in the foreign policy domain. I've always been of the opinion that the most important thing is that the team achieves results in the best interest of the citizens, rather than insisting on the aspirations and wishes of any one individual." If the Socialist Party does not join the government, or you yourself are left without a cabinet position, what will you do? "A politician who has an appropriate outlook on the interests of the society in which he or she is giving their best and making a contribution to development is in no position to change his or her approach depending on whether they are in government or in the opposition. Personally, I've always had a clear view on this and sought to help create a framework of values that is the best for our nation."

In recent years, the elementary school exit examination has posed big problems for the organizers, with the test questions reaching students before the official examination. Can we expect that this year will be different, and that the official tests will not be leaked to the general public before the exit examination date?

"Every year, more efforts are made to improve all the processes within this activity in order to prevent oversights from occurring. We have regular meetings with the representatives of the institute, the Ministry of Interior, The Postal Services, The IT Office, Batut, The Faculty of Organizational Sciences, school administration directors, school principals, and others. It is known precisely who is responsible for what in this chain and what the protection measures are, as well as the penalties – if anyone considers engaging in an unlawful act. Two years ago, we digitized the bulk of this work, founded the State Printing Centre, where tests are printed, as well as scanning centres. We have digital test marking, which increases the quality and speed of marking while at the same time reducing the number of markers. Last year we didn't have a single problem, and I don't expect to have any this year either."

On his late colleague 'Serbia is a different and poorer place without Mrka' It has been six months since the demise of the Honorary President of the Socialist Party, Milutin Mrkonjić. It is a well-known fact that you two were very close. Do you miss him personally? Do you miss his advice based on his rich life and work experience? IS he missed at the Party? What is the Socialist Party like without Mrka? "Serbia is a different and poorer place without Milutin Mrkonjić. As far as I'm concerned, he and his precious quips, advice, and sometimes even humorous expletives will never disappear from all our lives. He has written down his name in big letters in our history and will always be with us."

Is an increase in teacher salaries in the works, or will this school year, like many in the past, begin by a teacher strike?

"I wouldn't be surprised if the coming 1 September starts in this customary way, given that the unions have for years voiced their views at the start of the school year. I've always been and always will be in favour of conversation and dialogue. I've always had conversations with the teachers' unions and other target groups, wherever I worked, and sought to find the best solution together. Perhaps I wasn't able to provide everything they wanted at just those specific times, but the dialogues were always based on a sincere relationship and respect. I'd prefer it if there were no protests because we have fought for many things together. That said, of course, all legally permissible mechanisms for union fight are there."

