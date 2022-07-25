STOLTENBERG FOR KURIR: 'Russia intentionally exacerbates food and energy crisis! It must stop the war and withdraw from Ukraine'

"Our position on the Ukrainian war has been clear and consistent throughout; and we reaffirmed it at our historic Summit of NATO Leaders in Madrid, which we held only a few weeks ago. President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe, and has created the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Second World War. Russia’s appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering. Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe. Russia has also intentionally exacerbated a food and energy crisis, affecting billions of people around the world. Allies are working closely to support international efforts to enable exports of Ukrainian grain and to alleviate the global food crisis. Russia must immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine."

This is how Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg commented on the Russian attack against Ukraine, launched more than 150 days ago, in his exclusive interview with Kurir.

According to Stoltenberg, "NATO has responded with strength and unity to Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, by supporting Ukraine and at the same time by upgrading our collective deterrence and defence to prevent any further escalation of the current conflict beyond Ukraine.

"In Madrid we made clear that Ukraine can rely on our continued support," the head of the biggest military alliance in the world added.

Jens Stoltenberg foto: NATO

What sort of support can Ukraine count on exactly?

"Allies will continue to provide substantial military and financial help. NATO will provide a Comprehensive Assistance Package that includes secure communications, fuel, medical supplies, and body armour; as well as equipment to counter mines and chemical and biological threats, and hundreds of portable anti-drone systems. Over the longer-term, we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO equipment, boost interoperability, and further strengthen its defence and security institutions. In Madrid, NATO leaders also decided a fundamental increase in our defence and deterrence to respond to a new security reality. This will entail strengthening our forward defences, enhancing our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance, and increasing the number of high readiness forces to well over 300,000. We will also boost our ability to reinforce, including with more pre-positioned equipment, and stockpiles of military supplies. We will have more forward-deployed capabilities - like air defence - strengthened command and control, and upgraded defence plans, with forces pre-assigned to defend specific Allies."

You said that the Madrid Summit was historic and transformative. In what sense can it be called historic, and can you share with us the main decisions taken?

"Our recent Summit in Madrid was truly historic and transformative. This is demonstrated by the significant number of decisions taken to ensure that NATO remains fit for purpose, in an ever challenging and complex international security environment. As I said earlier, our leaders agreed on a fundamental increase in NATO’s deterrence and defence.

"Second, they agreed to invest more in defence, and to increase NATO’s common funding.

" Third, our closest partners Finland and Sweden were invited to join the Alliance. That was a historic decision; for Finland, for Sweden, for NATO, and for our shared Euro-Atlantic security. On 5 July, NATO ambassadors signed the Accession Protocols for both countries in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde.

" Fourth, Allies agreed on our long-term support for Ukraine, through a strengthened Comprehensive Assistance Package. And they agreed to step up political and practical support for other partners, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova, so that we can help them build their capabilities and strengthen their resilience.

"Leaders also endorsed a new NATO Strategic Concept. This document is the blueprint for the Alliance in a more dangerous and competitive world. It sets out NATO’s approach to Russia and to other challenges, including terrorism, cyber and hybrid threats. For the first time, it also addresses the challenges posed by China.

"NATO leaders met with key partners to address global challenges and Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea participated together in a NATO Summit for the first time. Finally, Allies also recommitted to the fight against terrorism, and addressed NATO’s response to threats and challenges from the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel."

Nedavni samit NATO u Madridu foto: NATO

Sweden and Finland have been formally invited to join NATO. What does this mean for international security and for NATO?

"Finland and Sweden will make strong and important contributions to our Alliance. Our forces are interoperable. They have trained, exercised, and served together for many years, including in our past ISAF operation and Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and within the frameworks of our KFOR peace-keeping operation and the advisory NATO Mission Iraq. We also share with Finland and Sweden the same values and we face the same challenges, in the Baltic Sea, and beyond. As I have said already, Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe. So it is important that we all stand together at this dangerous moment in our history.

"The security of Finland and Sweden is important for our Alliance, including during the process of ratification of their membership by Allied parliaments. Many Allies have already made clear commitments to Finland and Sweden’s security; and NATO has increased our presence in the region, including with more exercises. From now on, Finland and Sweden will have the status as “invitees”, and will participate in our discussions.

"Through the invitation of Finland and Sweden, we have shown once again that NATO’s Door is open. The enlargement of NATO over several decades has been a historic success, as it helped to reinforce peace, stability, prosperity and democracy across Europe."

Can you give us your sense of the current state of play in the relations between NATO and Serbia, which holds a neutral position?

"NATO and Serbia are close and long-standing partners. Our partnership is based on political dialogue and practical cooperation, in full respect of Serbia’s stated policy of military neutrality.

"Our political dialogue takes different forms. Through my contacts with President Vucic and other political leaders, through the regular interactions by my Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy (Javier Colomina) and the Head of our Military Liaison Office in Belgrade (Brigadier General Antonello Zanitti) with their respective Serbian counterparts, and through a well-established interface between the Commander of our KFOR operation and the Serbian Chief of Defence (General Milan Mojsilović)."

Stoltenberg i Vučić foto: NATO

What are the forms of the cooperation between NATO and Serbia?

"Our practical cooperation covers several areas, and it is structured in a way that best addresses the specific needs and interests of Serbia. We have for instance worked together to be better prepared for civil emergences such as floods and forest fires. We are helping Serbia reform its security forces and institutions. NATO trains Serbian soldiers for peacekeeping missions; and we have invested millions of euros to help Serbia destroy hundreds of tons of obsolete ammunition.

"We also have a long-standing scientific cooperation with Serbia, through our Science for Peace and Security Programme, including in such domains as energy and environmental security, counter-terrorism and cyber-defence. Very recently, Serbia took part to an important counter-terrorism exercise in Rome aimed at testing our capacity to work together to detect and defuse improvised explosive devices. Serbia and NATO have also worked together to train Iraqi military medics.

"We welcome our close partnership with Serbia. We can have strong relations with partners – like Austria or Switzerland – without them being members. We fully respect their decision not to join NATO, just as we respect the decision of others to join."

On Kosovo's ambitions and the security of the Western Balkans 'We see the Balkans as important, we want peace, and support the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue' How do you see Kosovo’s ambitions to eventually join the EU and NATO? And what is NATO’s stance on the security of the Western Balkans, especially in light of the ramifications for regional stability stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine? "NATO’s New Strategic Concept approved at the Madrid Summit reaffirms the strategic importance of the Western Balkans for our Alliance. Against this backdrop, Ambassadors of NATO Allies and of the KFOR troop-contributing partners recently paid a visit to our KFOR operation and to the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team in Kosovo. "This was a very important and timely visit. It provided a useful opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to security in Kosovo and stability across the region. Under the mandate from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, KFOR continues to provide a safe and secure environment and guarantee freedom of movement for the benefit of all communities in Kosovo, by working in close cooperation with a range of actors, including the United Nations, the European Union Rule of Law Mission, the Security Organizations in Kosovo, and the Serbian Armed Forces. Any changes to our force posture in KFOR remain conditions-based and not calendar-driven. "NATO will continue to promote stability, security and cooperation in the region, including through the daily efforts of KFOR and of our headquarters in Sarajevo and office in Belgrade. foto: Filip Plavčić "Our cooperation with the European Union and other like-minded partners remains essential and we will continue to work together to preserve stability, and support reform in the region; because security and stability in the Western Balkans is important for NATO and for peace and stability in Europe. NATO fully supports the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, as the normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina is the only way towards a solution that respects the rights of all communities and can lead to a lasting peace. "As NATO leaders reiterated in Madrid, NATO’s door remains open. The criteria for NATO’s membership are clearly laid out in Article 10 of the Washington Treaty; and decisions on NATO membership are taken by the North Atlantic Council by consensus."

Boban Karović

