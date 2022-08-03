ABSOLUTE No 1! Superior by all standards, Adria Media Group dominates Serbia's internet! THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST

According to the Gemius data, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, Adria Media Group has confirmed its absolute dominance in the market, with the Kurir daily being THE MOST-READ website in Serbia for 45 consecutive months; according to the official Gemius metrics, it is also THE MOST-VISITED site as of July this year.

Superior by all standards

The July data reveal that AMG is ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

All the figures measured by Gemius demonstrate the strength and power of Adria Media Group, which has the Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso web portals in its fold, themselves in the top 10 web portals in Serbia.

If the time that the Serbian population has spent on the AMG websites in July is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 633 years and 288 days – or an incredible 5.5 million hours. That is 84 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 134 percent higher than the one ranked third. In terms of this parameter, our group was stronger than the two abovementioned competitors combined.

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In July, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 345 million web pages, which is 106 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 220% more than the third-ranked one.

Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website in the page views category for 45 consecutive months, and was the most-read website in Serbia in the last month, when it had over 215 million page views – 53 percent more than the competitor that followed.

AMG's dominance is also clearly seen in the number of visits: In July alone, the Serbian people visited the websites in our group's fold over 109 million times, which is 53 percent more than the second-ranked and 104 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list. July saw the Serbian population visit Kurir.rs over 61 million times, thus also making it the most-visited website in Serbia. In the same month, the citizens of Serbia spent as much as 49 percent more time on Kurir's website than the website of the following competitor, testifying to the fact that Kurir, with its best performance, has the most loyal readership.

In addition to the news portals, AMG has in its portfolio the following specialized brands: smartlife.rs, lepaisrećna.rs, stvarukusa.rs, sensa.rs, wanted.rs, yumama.rs, glossy.rs, stil.rs, nationalgeographic.rs, elle.rs, etc. Part of the Adria Media Group is also the sasomange.rs advertising website, which has been growing steadily since its inception in terms of the number of advertisements (real estate, cars, appliances, varia) and registered users.

Demonstrably strongest media company in Serbia

These incredible results demonstrate yet again that AMG is the strongest media company in Serbia, with the most-visited news portals and specialized websites.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributes to these historic successes: our readers for their loyalty and trust, as well as our entire staff.

We would also like to thank our clients, who recognize the constant innovations that we introduce and the success and best performance of the campaigns they run on our websites.

Lastly, we would like to extend our congratulations to the best competition in the market, which inspires us every day with their own work and efforts to be even better and focus more on keeping our leading position.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of the Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://rating.gemius.com/rs.