ADRIA MEDIA GROUP No 1 BY ALL STANDARDS, KURIR MOST-READ IN AUGUST AS WELL We are thankful for your trust

According to the Gemius* data, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, Adria Media Group continues its dominance in the Serbian market, with Kurir being the most-read website in Serbia for 46 consecutive months.

foto: AMG

Leaders in Serbia

The August data reveal that Adria Media Group is still far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

Owing primarily to the Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso web portals, which are in the top 10 websites in Serbia, Adria Media Group has for years had great trust of the Serbian people, with the data also indicating a large number of visits from abroad.

If the time that the Serbian population has spent on the AMG websites in August is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 633 years and 246 days – or an incredible 5.5 million hours. That is 78 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 132 percent higher than the one ranked third. In terms of this parameter, our group was stronger than the two abovementioned competitors combined in August as well.

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In August, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 341 million web pages, which is 94 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 210 percent more than the third-ranked one.

Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website in the page views category for 46 consecutive months, with over 221 million page views in the last month – 51 percent more than the following competitor.

AMG's dominance is also clearly seen in the number of visits: In August alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 108 million times, which is 47 percent more than the second-ranked and 104 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list. Last month, people visited Kurir.rs over 62 million times, making it the second most visited site in Serbia, while Blic had 132,253 more visits in the same month. In July, that difference was 1,147,049 in favor of Kurir.

As regards the time spent on its website, Kurir still has the most loyal readership by far, outshining the following competitor by 44 percent.

We are thankful for the trust placed in us by the people of Serbia and the world

The success that AMG has had stems from our staff's professionalism and dedication, as a result of which our news portals and specialized websites have gained trust.

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, AMG has in its portfolio the following specialized brands: smartlife.rs, lepaisrećna.rs, stvarukusa.rs, sensa.rs, wanted.rs, yumama.rs, glossy.rs, stil.rs, nationalgeographic.rs, elle.rs, etc. Part of Adria Media Group is also the sasomange.rs advertising website, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank everyone who contributes to Adria Media Group's successes: our readers, our entire staff, our clients and partners.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of the Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures for the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://rating.gemius.com/rs.

(Kurir.rs)