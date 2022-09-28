LAJČÁK: 'Normalization agreement urgent as status quo unsustainable!' ESCOBAR: 'Focus on 21st century circumstances'

There are many challenges in the negotiations on the Kosovo issue between Belgrade and Priština, but dialogue is a mechanism of reaching an acceptable solution and a comprehensive agreement on the normalization of relations between the two sides. The future of both Serbia and Kosovo is in the European Union, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák and US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar say.

Lajčák pointed out that the "path to the European Union for both sides goes through dialogue facilitated by the EU," and that a "comprehensive normalization agreement is urgent as the status quo isn't sustainable," while Escobar thinks that "we have to get away from the narrative of Kosovo being Serbia and move towards the narrative that Kosovo and Serbia are Europe."

Different views on the issues

When we asked him if he was optimistic about reaching a solution for Kosovo soon, Lajčák said to our newspaper that it was clear there were many challenges on the path towards reaching a comprehensive normalization agreement.

"The two sides have very different views on numerous issues on the table, especially regarding what a comprehensive normalization agreement means. Nonetheless, we should remain optimistic and introduce a positive momentum into what we are doing. It is important to work on the issues of common interest, where progress is possible – and there are many, including the broader strategic dimension. It is also very important to overcome the phase we are currently in, in which we talk almost daily with the two leaders just to avoid heightened tensions, and start talking more about the bigger picture," Lajčák said, adding:

"Let's not forget that the normalization process is tied to Kosovo and Serbia's European path – there will be no accession to the EU for either side without a comprehensive normalization of relations, and the two sides know that. Membership in the EU is a strategic goal of both Kosovo and Serbia, so I am convinced that progress in the dialogue will be inevitable, and the fact that both leaders are now ready to meet regularly in Brussels is an indication of their commitment to reaching a comprehensive normalization of relations."

Lajčák noted that it was up to the two sides to define the final outcome and agree on it, facilitated by the EU.

"My mandate is to help Kosovo and Serbia reach an agreement on the normalizations of relations which is comprehensive and legally binding. In my opinion, it will an agreement that will resolve all the key issues that have been unresolved so far. This means all the main issues which haven't been resolved earlier and, in parallel, the finalization of those that have been resolved, but not fully implemented," Lajčák pointed out.

Compromise

When we asked him what to him was a comprehensive solution / normalization of the relations, i.e. whether both sides should be equally satisfied, Lajčák responded:

"Let me reiterate, it is up to the two sides to agree on the elements of the key future normalization agreement. The way I see it, it should resolve the key unresolved issues in the relations between Kosovo and Serbia in a comprehensive manner. What I can say is that a comprehensive agreement is urgent as the status quo isn't sustainable – it's time for this process to be successfully completed. The dialogue is held under the auspices of the EU, but the two sides have equal ownership of it. In all negotiations regarding difficult issues, the two sides will get something that they want and will need to agree to a compromise regarding other issues, and both of them will need to accept the agreement. Allow me to reiterate that the path towards the European Union leads for both sides through dialogue facilitated by the EU. The EU has been encouraging Kosovo and Serbia to join the process in a proactive and constructive fashion because we believe that it is in the interest of both Kosovo and Serbia, as well as of the wider Western Balkans region."

The key to a European future

Gabriel Escobar said to Kurir that he believes that dialogue is the channel and mechanism though which Serbia and Kosovo reach a comprehensive agreement, which will end, according to him, by the normalization of the relations between the two countries, and will unlock the European future for both countries.

"Our hope, as well as our partners', that these countries will get closer to Europe is only a confirmation of the aspirations of the governments themselves… Accession to the European Union is Serbia's strategic priority. Kosovo has said on many occasions that it wanted to join the European Union and other European structures. So, dialogue is the mechanism to unlock it all," Escobar said.

"Therefore," he added, "the dialogue will continue to be used as a way of creating solutions that everyone gains from. I am convinced that we can, I am convinced that in the Western Balkans the answer is integration, and not disintegration."

"I think we need to get away from the narrative that Kosovo is Serbia and move towards the narrative that Kosovo and Serbia are Europe. In this way, you have a common future, and that future is moving at great speed away from the problems of the 1990s and heading fast towards the 21st century circumstances. For this region, the 21st century will be a century of economic opportunities, one in which the Western Balkans will become the driver of growth for Europe, for the entire continent, with you as the centre of energy production, renewable energy, IT, maritime trade, transport, and a whole range of other economic sectors which this region alone can provide. So, the reality is that in the end, all of you will be connected anyway, whether through some regional initiatives, or CEFTA, or a common regional market, or the Open Balkans, and, ultimately, in the European Union. Eventually, you will have good relations with Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. So, the faster we resolve some of these issues, the faster we get to that future possibility," Escobar said.

A space of possibilities

Escobar noted that he believes the future of the countries of the Western Balkans is in the European Union. Still, he added, we must bear in mind that this is an exceptionally complex task:

"But this is also an extraordinarily important task. Each country that has joined the European Union is more democratic, more stable, more prosperous, and more peaceful than ever before. And that is an important thing to bear in mind. Personally, I'd like the process to move much faster. It must move much faster. Part of that is that the European Union comes up with ways to signal that the door of Europe is still open. That said, the regional leaders have a responsibility of their own – to be able to implement the democratic reforms which are necessary for the accession to the EU. As a result, we keep pushing both sides to continue to work towards that goal," Escobar pointed out, adding:

"I think the Western Balkans is a space of possibilities, an opportunity for a closer cooperation with the United States and the European Union. They are very capable in driving the increase in jobs and economic development. And that is what we want to focus on. We'd like focus on positive issues and the positive aspects of the Western Balkans. We'd like to focus on the 21st century circumstances, and not on the problems of the 1990s."

