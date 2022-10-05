SERBIA GETS ITS INFORMATION FROM KURIR: According to official figures – Kurir is the MOST READ AND MOST VISITED web site in Serbia

Adria Media Group continues to completely dominate the Serbian market, and Kurir is the most visited Serbian website, with over 62 million visits in September, according to the Gemius* data, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia.

foto: adriamedia

Leader in digital publishing in all segments

The September data reveals that Adria Media Group is still far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time that users have spent on our websites. On top of that, we have the best results at the group level in all the categories, whether it is 'news', 'sport', 'lifestyle', or 'woman'.

Owing primarily to the Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso web portals, which are in the top 10 websites in Serbia, Adria Media Group has for years had great trust of the Serbian people, with the data also indicating a large number of visits from abroad.

If the time that the Serbian population has spent on the AMG websites in September is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 633 years and 105 days – or an incredible 5.5 million hours. That is 89 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 128 percent higher than the one ranked third. In terms of this parameter, our group was stronger than the two abovementioned competitors combined in September as well.

foto: adriamedia

AMG has also taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth consecutive year now. In September, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 339 million web pages, which is 104 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 207 percent more than the third-ranked one.

foto: adriamedia

AMG's dominance is evident in the number of visits as well: In September alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 108 million times, which is 57 percent more than the second-ranked and 99 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

foto: adriamedia

Dominance in all the categories and market segments except entertainment/show business

If the categories of 'news', 'sport', lifestyle', or 'woman' are considered individually, AMG is the absolute leader in each of them owing to the great number of specialized editions in its portfolio. The one exception is the category of 'entertainment', i.e. 'show business', where we are ranked second.

foto: adriamedia

Kurir the most visited and read Serbian website

According to the official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, Kurir.rs confirmed its leadership position among the domestic websites in the last month as well. On the Gemius list, Kurir was ranked first in terms of the number of visits, page views, and total times spent by the readers on the website, with Blic having a slightly higher percent of real users (5 percent)

foto: adriamedia

In September, Kurir.rs had over 62 million visits, which makes it the most visited website in Serbia.

For an incredible 47 consecutive months, it has been the most read Serbian web portal, with by far the greatest number of page views and the most time spent by users on the website. In September, Kurir had over 217 million page views, which is 54 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and the citizens of Serbia spent as much as 51 percent more time than on the website of the second-ranked competitor, which testifies to the fact that Kurir has the most loyal readership.

Serbia gets its information from Kurir and follows show business more on the Blic website

The latest data indicates that the citizens of Serbia prefer to get their information on serious topics from our website than the competitors' websites.

Specifically, in September, Kurir.rs was better than the second-ranked Blic in the 'news' categories, according to all four Gemius metrics.

With 26 million page views and 37,000 real users more, as well as twice the time spent on website sections (1,377,729 hours, compared to 628,969 sati), Kurir has shown that it is an absolute leader in the news segment.

As the figures indicate, show business is followed slightly more on the Blic website.

foto: adriamedia

Kurir Stil the first choice of women in Serbia

As regards the women's portals, the Gemius data indicates that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia .

foto: adriamedia

Thank you for your trust

AMG continues to be successful owing to the professionalism and dedication of our team, as well as the great trust of our readers.

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands contribute to the results of the group as well: smartlife.rs, lepaisrećna.rs, stvarukusa.rs, sensa.rs, wanted.rs, yumama.rs, glossy.rs, stil.rs, nationalgeographic.rs, elle.rs, etc. Part of the AMG family is also the sasomange.rs advertising website, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank everyone who contributes to Adria Media Group's successes: our readers, our entire staff, our clients and partners.

Thank you for your trust!

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of the Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures for the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://rating.gemius.com/rs.

(Kurir.rs)