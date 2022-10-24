MILOŠ BIKOVIĆ FOR THE FIRST TIME ON ROLE IN FILM SHOT IN SPACE: 'I was in zero gravity and at astronaut prep centre!'

Actor and producer Miloš Biković already has a rich CV: from the initial bout of popularity brought by the film Montevideo, Bog Te Video (Montevideo, God Bless You!), through breaking into the Russian market with Nikita Mikhalkov's Sunstroke, to the success he has had as a producer and actor in the TV series South Wind.

Three years ago, he was on the cast on the most-viewed Russian film of all time, Serf. Now, the same team has offered him to play in the first film spectacle shot in space, titled The Challenge. Miloš reveals the secrets from the set for Kurir, and also talks about the new challenges that lie ahead this year.

What was it like working on The Challenge? What was your first reaction when you got the script?

"I'd been aware of this film much before I got the script. The very concept of this whole project was sensational – the first feature film to be shot in space. Given that it's directed by Klim Shipenko, who I'd had a very successful collaboration with him filming Serf, I knew that the project was in good hands. I just wanted a small role because this film is special, pioneering, and historical. But what do you know, I got the main role. Thank God."

You play a medical doctor. What were the preparations for the shooting like?

"Preparing for a role means knowing what it is that the doctor actually does and what that sort of surgery looks like – especially what sort of procedure needs to be performed, how you hold an instrument, what the operation process looks like, who stands where during the operation, who says what to whom and using what sort of tone, etc. Both the character and the relationships are built by finding just the right notes for these elements. We had a consultant, an exceptional surgeon, who taught us and explained the processes during the operation."

Is the physical appearance important for an actor, and how much? How do you manage to stay fit? "The physical appearance is important – an actor's body is his main instrument, and the visual aspect of the body is a means of communication. I stay fit by working out and watching what I eat. To an extent."

You say that the film is moving boundaries. How?

"The film really is moving boundaries. It's the first feature film that was shot in space. The director and the female protagonist really flew into space. They underwent astronaut training. My training was partial. I was on an airplane that reaches the altitude of 9,000 meters and then goes into free fall. It falls for 23 seconds. In this way, for 23 seconds you are in zero gravity on the plane. We were shooting in that time interval. 20 times a day. We were shooting a simulation of a surgical operation in zero gravity. And that is just one of the more interesting aspects of working on this film."

From the standpoint of the producer, could you paint for us a more detailed picture of what it all looks like technologically and how it is different from other shoots? What is the budget?

"The budget was unlimited. Of course, there is a bottom line at the end, but while the shoot was ongoing, any idea was possible. It doesn't happen often that you know you're making history as you're filming. That's why the producers approached this exceptionally important project with such dedication."

You also worked with astronauts and completed the astronaut training. What does it consist of?

"The training consists of various load tests, theory, pilot training, and training for how to live and act in zero gravity. First aid. Security protocols, etc."

What does it feel like when you are in the centrifuge, which exposes you to 4G acceleration? Do you get afraid?

"The centrifuge is really tough. Let me describe the feeling like this – it feels like you're an ant in a blender at the tip of the blade. If you weigh 85 kilograms, which is what I claim I do, under a 4G load, the force that acts on you makes you feel like you weigh over 300 kilograms. But you feel that in your fingers, and your eye lashes, and your tongue as well. It wasn't horrible because the only danger is that during the load test a brain capillary bursts, but you do a head scan to remove that risk."

After this experience, would you be an astronaut or a medical doctor?

"Would I be an astronaut or a medical doctor? After this, I'm even more glad that I'm an actor. I wouldn't change my profession after this because as an actor I can be both for a bit. Plus, of course, various other things as well."

Can a film similar to The Challenge be shot in Serbia?

"Technologically speaking, I couldn't do anything like that because Serbia doesn't have a space programme for the time being. We could shoot the scenes on the Earth here as well though."

You were filming South Wind at the same time. Is it easier working on a TV series or a film?

"It's the same. A series is huge in production terms and therefore more complex. There's more work."

The TV series doesn't focus solely on you – we see many new characters entering the story. Who is your favourite novice?

"In addition to William Baldwin and Eric Roberts, I'm glad that Russian actors such as Oksana Akinshina, Guskov, and Ustyugov have joined us, as well as Andrija Kuzmanović, Marko Janketić, Miša Samolov, Uroš Jakovljević from my university cohort, Stefan Kapičić, Gordan Kičić, etc. Many good actors. It's hard to decide."

What do you have in store until the end of the year?

"I have ahead of me the completion of the work on the film Budi Bog S Nama (provisionally: Oh Dear Lord) by Slobodan Šijan, the shooting of Serf 2, working in the animation studio, playing in theatre productions…"

A career is also built on turned-down roles. Do you regret turning anything down?

"I mostly don't regret turning down roles. To put it in plain terms, I've turned down roles because I only have 365 days in a year. I think I regret more some of the role I accepted."

State support matters 'Quality will arise from that quantity' One gets the impression that Serbian cinema is limited in terms of genres. Can that change? "It's possible to change the Serbian cinema in terms of genres. There are no boundaries for Serbian cinema. In recent years, a great deal has been filmed in Serbia. Primarily because the Ministry of Culture sets aside considerable funds for open competitions and incentives, as well as because of the willingness to have a dialogue with the representatives of the industry, gathered around the Cinema Group. There's been a significant increase in TV series and film productions. These are very good opportunities for authors. Quality will arise from that quantity, as will the new modalities of getting outside the Balkan borders with a competitive project. Of course, there are many challenges as well, but each can be overcome with openness and commitment."

