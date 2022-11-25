'SOMEONE MUST PLAY GRANDMAS AND GRANDPAS': Gorica Popović reveals her favourite play at ATELJE

Atelje 212 was founded on 12 November 1956, and its 66th anniversary was marked yesterday by opening an exhibition titled "Ovo je scenirano (This Has Been Staged)" and the performances of Noćna Straža (The Night Watch) and Čista Kuća (The Clean House).

Gorica Popović has been performing on the stage of this Belgrade theatre since her university days. She recalls its eventful history for Kurir and reveals what her favourite production from the theatre's repertoire is.

foto: Stefan Jokić

What is your memory of starting out at Atelje 212?

"Looking back, I have spent over 40 years there. I started acting there back when I was still at university. I am happy to have been, and still am, part of the history of that institution. I came there at the invitation of Mira Trailović at a time when the stage featured such greats as Zoran Radmilović, Ružica Sokić, Petar Kralj, and many others. It was a fantastic school because I would often be standing at the sides or sitting in the audience and watching these wonderful actors and actresses, who I have learnt so much from."

You were a member of the Atelje 212 ensemble with quite a track record, and you witnessed the various phases that the theatre had gone through. What times do you remember as the best?

"Every theatre has its rises and falls, important years, unique productions, and I remember it all, just like the audience does, and that is why the theatre lives on. Atelje 212 has always been full of life and capable of tackling the times, the circumstances, and all sorts of hardships, as well as of enjoying the wonderful moments of glory and huge success. When I look back and realize how many things I actually remember, it seems like a real lot. When I was starting out, I was happiest just being there. I have spent my whole career there and remained faithful to this theatre even in retirement. Atelje 212 is my second home."

foto: Kurir televizija

Which theatre manager do you think was the best or were you fondest of ?

"I wouldn't want to name any specific person, each of them brought their own spirit and marked an era of a great institution."

Which production are you fondest of?

"That is a difficult question to answer, choosing just one of them. I would probably pick Ljubavno Pismo (The Love Letter), which I have played since 1994 and which has been living on since day one, filling up the house. My greatest challenge was the role in the play Trg Heroja (Heroes' Square), directed by Dejan Mijač. I had a monologue that took almost an hour. The play was a serious one, marking my career, and gave me lots of grief too."

foto: Ana Paunković

How do you spend your time now that you are retired?

"Even though I am retired, I work hard at Atelje 212. I have also become a member of the theatre's Board of Directors. I am still around, and I am not going anywhere – I will be working on new projects. I feel fine in this role too, and I don't want to lose strength. I place a comma at life, not a full stop."

foto: Dragana Udovićić

Do actors every retire?

"Of course not. Someone has to play grandmas and grandpas [laughs]. Some people get tired and reduce the amount of work, slowing down a little bit. We like the stage, the audience, the spotlights, and the applause. The best example of this sort of practice is my dear Mira Banjac, who is working, playing in films and TV series, at age 93. She is active and travels."

(Kurir.rs)