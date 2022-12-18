MONDO PARTNERS UP WITH EURACTIV NETWORK FOR SERBIA: AMG becomes part of the most influential pan-European media network

The Mondo portal, which operates as part of the biggest regional media company Adria Media Group, has become an exclusive partner of EURACTIV for Serbia. In this way, as a credible partner of the European network, this company will bring the content of the Capitals to the Serbian public, but also the relevant and quality news from Serbia to Brussels and across EURACTIV's network.

EURACTIV specialises in policy coverage of the European Union and brings together news from across Europe in its flagship daily newsletter, The Capitals. EURACTIV Serbia will be the the central media platform providing this information in the Serbian language. It will also be the focal point for politics, business, and civil society in Serbia to exchange views on EU-Serbia relations.

"EURACTIV is very happy to welcome on board its new franchise in Serbia, which we believe will be instrumental in improving the flow of relevant news about EU policy and politics to Serbia, but also from Serbia to Brussels and other capitals, through our network. We look forward to playing a constructive role together as Serbia grapples with the long process of EU accession and the policy changes that this entails," the Brussels EURACTIV headquarters said on this occasion.

EURACTIV specialises in issues relating to the European Union, and from January 2023 it will be the most relevant and modern destination for our citizens in getting important information regarding Serbia's European path. Adria Media Group has established a special EURACTIV editorial team within Mondo, headed by Mondo editor-in-chief Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac.

"EURACTIV will provide the most important EU news, information, and analyses that are relevant to Serbia and the region, and will make it possible that the news from Serbia and the entire region are heard in the EU. We will be reporting objectively, be relevant, and ask questions and provide answers. Our mission is to deepen the debates, both within and outside of institutions, in a factual, constructive, and transparent manner," Zimonjić Jelisavac said.