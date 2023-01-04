A YEAR OF DOMINANCE: Adria Media Group absolute digital publishing leader, Kurir most-read for 50 consecutive months!

According to the Gemius data*, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, Adria Media Group continues its absolute dominance in the Serbian market and finishes another year in the leadership position, with the Kurir daily being the most-read website in Serbia for 50 consecutive months.

foto: Adria Media

AMG digital publishing leader in all segments

The December data reveal that Adria Media Group is far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

If the time that the Serbian population has spent on the AMG websites in December is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 628 years and 75 days – or an incredible 5.5 million hours. That is 70 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 133 percent higher than the one ranked third.

foto: Adria Media

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In December, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 322 million web pages, which is 86 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 191 percent more than the third-ranked one.

foto: Adria Media

AMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In December alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 107 million times, which is 41 percent more than the second-ranked and 100 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

foto: Adria Media

Dominance in the news, woman/lifestyle, and sport categories

In terms of specific categories, AMG is the leader in the news, woman/lifestyle, and sport segments.

foto: Adria Media

Most time spent and greatest number of page views on the Kurir website

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs confirmed its leadership position among the domestic websites in the past month as well. According to the Gemius list, Kurir is in first place in terms of page views and overall time spent by the readers on the website, while Blic has a slightly higher percentage in terms of the number of visits and real users.

foto: Adria Media

Kurir has been the most-read Serbian web portal for an incredible 50 consecutive months, with the greatest number of page views and most time spent by users on the website. In December, Kurir had over 216 million page views, which is 47 percent more than the competitor that followed, and the citizens of Serbia spent as much as 41 percent more time on Kurir's website than the website of the following competitor, testifying to the fact that Kurir has the most loyal readership.

Kurir Stil first choice of women in Serbia

As regards the web portals intended for women, the Gemius data reveals that the Kurir Stil positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia.

foto: Adria Media

Kurir Television absolute number one in Serbia in terms of viewing share growth in 2022

Kurir Television has positioned itself as the most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available. We have the biggest viewing share and a reach of over half a million viewers on a daily basis. In the past year, we achieved the biggest viewing share growth of all the cable channels. This is confirmed by the official television audience measurement data (Nielsen Audience Measurement):

foto: Adria Media

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its original and high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over nine hours of original programming every workday, with plenty of family entertainment content and popular TV series and films.

The Kurir Television news programming has positioned itself as the most-viewed news programming in the networks that broadcast us, primarily owing to the possibilities opened up by the integrated Kurir editorial team. Speed and topicality are our greatest comparative advantages, and they are a result of combining the expertise and experience of our team members and the exchange of material between the Kurir platforms – the television, the web edition, the print edition, and the social media.

The most-viewed entertainment show, Mothers and Daughters-in-Law, has been hosted for three seasons already by music star Svetlana Seka Aleksić and the well-known Belgrade chef Radomir Raša Vlačić. The popularity of this format is a result of a perfect mix of charismatic hosts, culinary skills, and the life stories of the families from all across Serbia.

A strong addition in the New Year

Our media family has welcomed another important member when the Mondo portal became an exclusive partner of the EURACTIV network for Serbia. In this way, as a credible partner of the European network, this company will allow the Serbian public to follow their content, and provide Brussels and the European media with relevant and high-quality news from Serbia.

EURACTIV specializes in issues relating to the European Union, and from January 2023 it will be the most relevant and modern destination for our citizens in getting important information regarding Serbia's European path.

"EURACTIV will provide the most important EU news, information, and analyses that are relevant to Serbia and the region, and will make it possible that the news from Serbia and the entire region are heard in the EU. We will be reporting objectively, be relevant, and ask questions and provide answers. Our mission is to deepen the debates, both within and outside of institutions, in a factual, constructive, and transparent manner," Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac, editor-in-chief of Mondo, said in a statement.

Thank you for your trust

We are coming to a close of another dynamic, but very successful year. Thank you to everyone who was with us in 2022 and helped us tell unique stories together, achieve top results measured by the trust of our audience, and contribute to a healthier future through the project "Plant a Tree".

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the Group: smartlife.rs, lepaisrećna.rs, stvarukusa.rs, sensa.rs, wanted.rs, yumama.rs, glossy.rs, stil.rs, nationalgeographic.rs, elle.rs, and others. Part of the AMG family is also the sasomange.rs advertising website, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We wish Happy Holidays and a year to remember by good news, good deeds, and happiness to all of you who contribute to the successes of Adria Media Group – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners!

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of the Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://rating.gemius.com/rs