'WE'RE ALL UNSETTLED!' Gotovuša: 'This tragedy sends dangerous message to us Serbs! WE'VE SURVIVED SO WE'RE THORN IN THEIR SIDE

The locals of Gotovuša, a village near Štrpci where Serbian youths were shot at, gathered together today, on Christmas Day, in the village church, and lit candles for the health of their wounded neighbours.

Bojan Radić is one of the Gotovuša locals who spoke with Kurir and described the great agitation that is still palpable in the village one day after the attack.

"We're all still in shock. This treacherous attack has unsettled us all. It's a tragedy that'll be remembered for a long time. Thank the good Lord that the youths walked away with their lives. That what's most important now. We had a traditional gathering at the church on Christmas Day. Today was different, this misfortune has affected us all. Everyone's crestfallen, scared, and worried. We lit candles for their health. People are really scared, and this is a horrible and dangerous message that we we've been sent as Serbs who wish to stay in our ancestral homes," Radić told us.

He is convinced that the Albanians' hatred towards the remaining Serbs is behind everything:

"We're a thorn in their side because we're survived. The tragedy that occurred on Christmas Eve means that the Kosovo and Metohija Serbs will be moving out at an accelerated pace. Unless something big happens regarding the security and the economy, we won't be able to survive here," Radić pointed out.

Stefan Stojanović foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

As he informed us, Stefan Stojanović (11) is recovering after being wounded.

"We're getting news of his condition. His mother, father, and grandmother are there by his side. He has the support of all of us here in Gotovuša, and we wish for him to have a speedy recovery and continue his childhood in his village and home," Radić said.

Two Serbian youths, Stefan Stojanović (11) and Miloš Stojanović (21), who were wounded yesterday in Gotovuša, near Štrpci, when a local Albanian man – a member of the KSF – opened fire at them from a moving vehicle as they were carrying the Yule log, are hospitalized at the Medical Centre in Gračanica.

Kurir.rs